NBA Finals Game 1 Broadcast Information

The NBA Finals are finally here.

The Raptors face off against the Warriors.

There are tons of storylines and questions. Can Kawhi Leonard lift the Raptors to their first-ever championship? Will DeMarcus Cousins or Kevin Durant play for the Warriors? Will Draymond Green kick anyone, um, accidentally? Will Fred VanVleet start on fire?

It should be a very fun series.

Here’s what you need to know for Game 1 in Toronto if you’re trying to tune in, which you 100 percent should be.

When: Thursday, May 30, 8 p.m. CT

How To Watch: ABC, WATCH ESPN

How To Listen: ESPN Radio