NBA Announces Early Entry Candidates For 2020 NBA Draft

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 – The National Basketball Association announced that 205 players -- 163 players from colleges and other educational institutions and 42 international players -- have filed as early entry candidates for the 2020 NBA Draft presented by State Farm.

Players who have applied for early entry have the right to withdraw their names from consideration for the Draft by notifying the NBA of their decision in writing 10 days prior to the 2020 NBA Draft.

Following is the list of players from colleges and other educational institutions who have applied for early entry into the 2020 NBA Draft.

EARLY ENTRY CANDIDATES FOR 2020 NBA DRAFT

Player School Height Status

Precious Achiuwa Memphis 6-9 Freshman

Milan Acquaah California Baptist 6-3 Junior

Jordyn Adams Austin Peay 6-3 Freshman

Abdul Ado Mississippi State 6-11 Junior

Ty-Shon Alexander Creighton 6-4 Junior

Timmy Allen Utah 6-6 Sophomore

Derrick Alston Jr. Boise State 6-9 Junior

Cole Anthony North Carolina 6-3 Freshman

Joel Ayayi Gonzaga 6-5 Sophomore

Brendan Bailey Marquette 6-8 Sophomore

Saddiq Bey Villanova 6-8 Sophomore

Tyler Bey Colorado 6-7 Junior

Jermaine Bishop Norfolk State 6-1 Junior

Jomaru Brown Eastern Kentucky 6-2 Sophomore

Marcus Burk IUPUI 6-3 Junior

Dachon Burke Jr. Nebraska 6-4 Junior

Jordan Burns Colgate 6-0 Junior

Jared Butler Baylor 6-3 Sophomore

Manny Camper Siena 6-7 Junior

Vernon Carey Jr. Duke 6-10 Freshman

Marcus Carr Minnesota 6-2 Sophomore

Tamenang Choh Brown 6-5 Junior

Kofi Cockburn Illinois 7-0 Freshman

David Collins South Florida 6-3 Junior

Zach Cooks NJIT 5-9 Junior

Jalen Crutcher Dayton 6-1 Junior

Ryan Daly St. Joseph’s 6-5 Junior

Nate Darling Delaware 6-5 Junior

Darius Days LSU 6-6 Sophomore

Dexter Dennis Wichita State 6-5 Sophomore

Lamine Diane CSUN 6-7 Sophomore

Ayo Dosunmu Illinois 6-5 Sophomore

Devon Dotson Kansas 6-2 Sophomore

Nojel Eastern Purdue 6-7 Junior

Anthony Edwards Georgia 6-5 Freshman

CJ Elleby Washington State 6-6 Sophomore

Mason Faulkner Western Carolina 6-1 Junior

LJ Figueroa St. John’s 6-6 Junior

Malik Fitts St. Mary’s 6-8 Junior

Malachi Flynn San Diego State 6-1 Junior

Blake Francis Richmond 6-0 Junior

Hasahn French St. Louis 6-7 Junior

DJ Funderburk NC State 6-10 Junior

Both Gach Utah 6-6 Sophomore

Alonzo Gaffney Ohio State 6-9 Freshman

Luka Garza Iowa 6-11 Junior

Jacob Gilyard Richmond 5-9 Junior

Grant Golden Richmond 6-10 Junior

Jordan Goodwin St. Louis 6-3 Junior

Tony Goodwin II Redemption Academy (MA) 6-6 Post-Graduate

Jayvon Graves Buffalo 6-3 Junior

AJ Green Northern Iowa 6-4 Sophomore

Darin Green Jr. UCF 6-4 Freshman

Josh Green Arizona 6-6 Freshman

Ashton Hagans Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore

Tyrese Haliburton Iowa State 6-5 Sophomore

Josh Hall Moravian Prep (NC) 6-8 Post-Graduate

Rayshaun Hammonds Georgia 6-9 Junior

Jalen Harris Nevada 6-5 Junior

Niven Hart Fresno State 6-5 Freshman

Aaron Henry Michigan State 6-6 Sophomore

Jalen Hill UCLA 6-10 Sophomore

Nate Hinton Houston 6-5 Sophomore

Jay Huff Virginia 7-1 Junior

Elijah Hughes Syracuse 6-6 Junior

Feron Hunt SMU 6-8 Sophomore

Chance Hunter Long Beach State 6-6 Sophomore

DeJon Jarreau Houston 6-5 Junior

Damien Jefferson Creighton 6-5 Junior

Isaiah Joe Arkansas 6-5 Sophomore

Dakari Johnson Cape Fear CC (NC) 6-0 Freshman

Jalen Johnson Louisiana 6-7 Junior

Andre Jones Nicholls State 6-4 Junior

C.J. Jones MTSU 6-5 Junior

Herbert Jones Alabama 6-7 Junior

Mason Jones Arkansas 6-5 Junior

Tre Jones Duke 6-3 Sophomore

Corey Kispert Gonzaga 6-7 Junior

Kameron Langley NC A&T 6-2 Junior

AJ Lawson South Carolina 6-6 Sophomore

Saben Lee Vanderbilt 6-2 Junior

Kira Lewis Jr. Alabama 6-3 Sophomore

Matt Lewis James Madison 6-5 Junior

Isaiah Livers Michigan 6-7 Junior

Denzel Mahoney Creighton 6-5 Junior

Makur Maker Pacific Academy (CA) 7-0 Post-Graduate

Sandro Mamukelashvili Seton Hall 6-11 Junior

Tre Mann Florida 6-4 Freshman

Nico Mannion Arizona 6-3 Freshman

Naji Marshall Xavier 6-7 Junior

Kenyon Martin Jr. IMG Academy (FL) 6-7 Post-Graduate

Remy Martin Arizona State 6-0 Junior

Tyrese Maxey Kentucky 6-3 Freshman

Mac McClung Georgetown 6-2 Sophomore

Jaden McDaniels Washington 6-9 Freshman

Isiaha Mike SMU 6-8 Junior

Isaiah Miller UNCG 6-0 Junior

Matt Mitchell San Diego State 6-6 Junior

EJ Montgomery Kentucky 6-10 Sophomore

Andrew Nembhard Florida 6-5 Sophomore

Aaron Nesmith Vanderbilt 6-6 Sophomore

Zeke Nnaji Arizona 6-11 Freshman

Obadiah Noel Massachusetts-Lowell 6-4 Junior

Jordan Nwora Louisville 6-7 Junior

Onyeka Okongwu USC 6-9 Freshman

Isaac Okoro Auburn 6-6 Freshman

Elijah Olaniyi Stony Brook 6-5 Junior

Daniel Oturu Minnesota 6-10 Sophomore

Reggie Perry Mississippi State 6-10 Sophomore

Filip Petrusev Gonzaga 6-11 Sophomore

John Petty Jr. Alabama 6-5 Junior

Nate Pierre-Louis Temple 6-4 Junior

Xavier Pinson Missouri 6-2 Sophomore

Yves Pons Tennessee 6-6 Junior

Immanuel Quickley Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore

Darius Quisenberry Youngstown State 6-1 Sophomore

Jahmi’us Ramsey Texas Tech 6-4 Freshman

Paul Reed Jr. DePaul 6-9 Junior

Nick Richards Kentucky 6-11 Junior

Colbey Ross Pepperdine 6-1 Junior

Fatts Russell Rhode Island 5-10 Junior

Joe Saterfield Ranger CC (TX) 6-4 Freshman

Jayden Scrubb John A. Logan College (IL) 6-6 Sophomore

Aamir Simms Clemson 6-9 Junior

Ja’Vonte Smart LSU 6-4 Sophomore

Chris Smith UCLA 6-9 Junior

Collin Smith UCF 6-11 Junior

Jalen Smith Maryland 6-10 Sophomore

Justin Smith Indiana 6-7 Junior

Mitchell Smith Missouri 6-10 Junior

Stef Smith Vermont 6-1 Junior

Ben Stanley Hampton 6-6 Sophomore

Cassius Stanley Duke 6-6 Freshman

Isaiah Stewart Washington 6-9 Freshman

Parker Stewart UT-Martin 6-5 Sophomore

Terry Taylor Austin Peay 6-5 Junior

MaCio Teague Baylor 6-3 Junior

Tyrell Terry Stanford 6-1 Freshman

Justin Thomas Morehead State 5-11 Junior

Ethan Thompson Oregon State 6-5 Junior

Xavier Tillman Sr. Michigan State 6-8 Junior

Jeremiah Tilmon Missouri 6-10 Junior

Obi Toppin Dayton 6-9 Sophomore

Jordan Tucker Butler 6-7 Junior

Devin Vassell Florida State 6-6 Sophomore

Alonzo Verge Jr. Arizona State 6-3 Junior

Chris Vogt Cincinnati 7-1 Junior

CJ Walker Ohio State 6-1 Junior

Trendon Watford LSU 6-9 Freshman

Ibi Watson Dayton 6-5 Junior

Nick Weatherspoon Mississippi State 6-2 Junior

Kaleb Wesson Ohio State 6-9 Junior

Jarrod West Marshall 5-11 Junior

Romello White Arizona State 6-8 Junior

Kahlil Whitney Kentucky 6-6 Freshman

DeAndre Williams Evansville 6-9 Sophomore

Emmitt Williams LSU 6-6 Sophomore

Keith Williams Cincinnati 6-5 Junior

Patrick Williams Florida State 6-8 Freshman

James Wiseman Memphis 7-1 Freshman

Robert Woodard II Mississippi State 6-7 Sophomore

McKinley Wright IV Colorado 6-0 Junior

Omer Yurtseven Georgetown 7-0 Junior

The following is the list of international players who have applied for early entry into the 2020 NBA Draft:

Player Team/Country of Team Height Status

Berke Atar MZT Skopje (Macedonia) 6-11 1999 DOB

Deni Avdija Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 6-8 2001 DOB

Brancou Badio Barcelona (Spain) 6-3 1999 DOB

Darko Bajo Split (Croatia) 6-10 1999 DOB

Philippe Bayehe Roseto (Italy) 6-9 1999 DOB

Marek Blazevic Rytas (Lithuania) 6-10 2001 DOB

Adrian Bogucki Radom (Poland) 7-1 1999 DOB

Leandro Bolmaro Barcelona (Spain) 6-6 2000 DOB

Vinicius Da Silva Prat (Spain) 7-0 2001 DOB

Henri Drell Pesaro (Italy) 6-9 2000 DOB

Imru Duke Zentro Basket (Spain) 6-8 1999 DOB

Michele Ebeling Kleb Ferrara (Italy) 6-9 1999 DOB

Paul Eboua Pesaro (Italy) 6-8 2000 DOB

Osas Ehigiator Fuenlabrada (Spain) 6-10 1999 DOB

Joel Ekamba Limoges (France) 6-5 2001 DOB

Selim Fofana Neuchatel (Switzerland) 6-3 1999 DOB

Miguel Gonzalez Baskonia (Spain) 6-7 1999 DOB

Killian Hayes Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany) 6-5 2001 DOB

Sehmus Hazer Bandirma (Turkey) 6-3 1999 DOB

Rokas Jokubaitis Zalgiris (Lithuania) 6-4 2000 DOB

Georgios Kalaitzakis Nevezis (Lithuania) 6-8 1999 DOB

Vit Krejci Zaragoza (Spain) 6-8 2000 DOB

Arturs Kurucs VEF Riga (Latvia) 6-3 2000 DOB

Dut Mabor Roseto (Italy) 7-1 2001 DOB

Yam Madar Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) 6-2 2000 DOB

Theo Maledon ASVEL (France) 6-4 2001 DOB

Karim Mane Vanier (Canada) 6-5 2000 DOB

Sergi Martinez Barcelona (Spain) 6-8 1999 DOB

Nikola Miskovic Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-10 1999 DOB

Aristide Mouaha Roseto (Italy) 6-3 2000 DOB

Caio Pacheco Bahia Basket (Argentina) 6-3 1999 DOB

Joel Parra Joventut (Spain) 6-8 2000 DOB

Aleksej Pokusevski Olympiacos (Greece) 7-0 2001 DOB

Sander Raieste Kalev/Cramo (Estonia) 6-9 1999 DOB

Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos AEK (Greece) 6-8 2001 DOB

Yigitcan Saybir Anadolu Efes (Turkey) 6-7 1999 DOB

Njegos Sikiras Fuenlabrada (Spain) 6-9 1999 DOB

Marko Simonovic Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-11 1999 DOB

Mouhamed Thiam Nanterre (France) 6-9 2001 DOB

Uros Trifunovic Partizan (Serbia) 6-7 2000 DOB

Arnas Velicka Prienai (Lithuania) 6-4 1999 DOB

Andrii Voinalovych Khimik (Ukraine) 6-10 1999 DOB