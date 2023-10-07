featured-image

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks preseason schedule, TV channel, updated scores

October 7, 20232:09 PM CDT

To tip off the preseason, the Wolves are heading to Abu Dhabi.

The Timberwolves will play two preseason games against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 on Thursday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 7. Minnesota won the first game 111-99 on Thursday.

"The Abu Dhabi trip is the opportunity to really come together as a team," Wolves head coach Chris Finch told reporters on Media Day.

Here's everything you need to know about watching Wolves vs. Mavs in Abu Dhabi, including TV channel, free livestream, listening on iHeartRadio, updated results and training camp rosters.

How to watch the Wolves in Abu Dhabi:

The two-game preseason series in Abu Dhabi between the Wolves and Mavs will take place on Thursday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 7. Both games will start at 11 AM (CT) and will be played at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

You can watch both games on NBA TV or stream it for free on Timberwolves.com. You can also listen to the game for free on iHeartRadio.

Here's Minnesota's schedule for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023:

DateOpponentTime (CT)TV ChannelFree Livestream*ListenFinal Score
Thurs., Oct. 5Dallas Mavericks11 AMNBA TV Timberwolves.comiHeartRadioWolves 111 - Mavs 99
Sat., Oct. 7Dallas Mavericks11 AMNBA TV Timberwolves.comiHeartRadioWolves 104 - Mavs 96

* Timberwolves.com stream is only available to fans within 75 miles of Target Center

Results and Highlights

In the first game of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 on Thursday, Oct. 5, the Timberwolves defeated the Mavericks 111-99. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 20 points and four rebounds in just 17 minutes.

For the second game in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Oct. 7, the Wolves beat the Mavs 104-96. Towns and Anthony Edwards combined to score 27 points and Naz Reid chipped in 14 points off the bench.

Injury report:

For Saturday's game, Jaden McDaniels is out with left calf soreness. Rookie Jaylen Clark is also out with right Achilles tendon rupture rehab. Clark will likely be out the entire season with this injury.

For the Mavs, Seth Curry, Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris are out.

Wolves training camp roster:

The Wolves brought the entire training camp roster to Abu Dhabi. Here's the full training camp roster:

NumberPlayerPositionHeight*Weight*Year
9Nickeil Alexander-WalkerG6-52055
1Kyle AndersonF6-923610
23Troy Brown Jr.F6-62156
0Jaylen Clark^G6-4205R
10Mike ConleyG6-117517
5Anthony EdwardsG6-42254
55Luka Garza^F6-102523
27Rudy GobertC7-126611
13Trevor KeelsG6-52212
17Vít KrejčíG6-81953
22Tyrese MartinG6-62152
3Jaden McDanielsF6-92004
6Jordan McLaughlinG5-111755
33Leonard MillerF6-9 1/2215R
18Shake MiltonG6-52056
8John MinottF6-82012
7Wendell Moore Jr.G6-52202
12 Daishen NixG6-52243
11Naz ReidC6-92355
37Matt Ryan^F6-72153
32Karl-Anthony TownsC7-02529
^Two-Way Player
*Listed heights and weights are from 2023 Summer League, last season or players' previous team

Mavs training camp roster:

Like the Wolves, the Mavs brought their full training camp roster to Abu Dhabi. Here's the Mavs training camp roster:

NumberPlayerPositionHeightWeightYear
36Greg Brown IIIF6-82172
30Seth CurryG6-11909
38Dexter DennisG6-5210R
77Luka DončićG6-7230G
0Danté ExumG6-52146
8Josh GreenG/F6-62103
10Tim Hardaway Jr.G6-520510
1Jaden HardyG6-41981
20Richaun HolmesF/C6-102408
11Kyrie IrvingG6-219112
55Derrick Jones Jr.F6-62107
42Maxi KleberF/C6-102406
9AJ LawsonG6-61851
2Dereck Lively IIC7-1234R
14Mike Miles Jr.G6-2205R
88Markieff MorrisF/C6-924512
7Dwight PowellC6-102409
18 Olivier-Maxence ProsperF6-8215R
16Jordan WalkerG5-11170R
37Joe WieskampG/F6-62052
3Grant WilliamsF6-62364

