NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks preseason schedule, TV channel, updated scores

To tip off the preseason, the Wolves are heading to Abu Dhabi.

The Timberwolves will play two preseason games against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 on Thursday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 7. Minnesota won the first game 111-99 on Thursday.

"The Abu Dhabi trip is the opportunity to really come together as a team," Wolves head coach Chris Finch told reporters on Media Day.

Here's everything you need to know about watching Wolves vs. Mavs in Abu Dhabi, including TV channel, free livestream, listening on iHeartRadio, updated results and training camp rosters.

How to watch the Wolves in Abu Dhabi:

The two-game preseason series in Abu Dhabi between the Wolves and Mavs will take place on Thursday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 7. Both games will start at 11 AM (CT) and will be played at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

You can watch both games on NBA TV or stream it for free on Timberwolves.com. You can also listen to the game for free on iHeartRadio.

Here's Minnesota's schedule for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023:

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV Channel Free Livestream* Listen Final Score Thurs., Oct. 5 Dallas Mavericks 11 AM NBA TV Timberwolves.com iHeartRadio Wolves 111 - Mavs 99 Sat., Oct. 7 Dallas Mavericks 11 AM NBA TV Timberwolves.com iHeartRadio Wolves 104 - Mavs 96

* Timberwolves.com stream is only available to fans within 75 miles of Target Center

Results and Highlights

In the first game of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 on Thursday, Oct. 5, the Timberwolves defeated the Mavericks 111-99. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 20 points and four rebounds in just 17 minutes.

For the second game in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Oct. 7, the Wolves beat the Mavs 104-96. Towns and Anthony Edwards combined to score 27 points and Naz Reid chipped in 14 points off the bench.

Injury report:

For Saturday's game, Jaden McDaniels is out with left calf soreness. Rookie Jaylen Clark is also out with right Achilles tendon rupture rehab. Clark will likely be out the entire season with this injury.

For the Mavs, Seth Curry, Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris are out.

Wolves training camp roster:

The Wolves brought the entire training camp roster to Abu Dhabi. Here's the full training camp roster:

Number Player Position Height* Weight* Year 9 Nickeil Alexander-Walker G 6-5 205 5 1 Kyle Anderson F 6-9 236 10 23 Troy Brown Jr. F 6-6 215 6 0 Jaylen Clark^ G 6-4 205 R 10 Mike Conley G 6-1 175 17 5 Anthony Edwards G 6-4 225 4 55 Luka Garza^ F 6-10 252 3 27 Rudy Gobert C 7-1 266 11 13 Trevor Keels G 6-5 221 2 17 Vít Krejčí G 6-8 195 3 22 Tyrese Martin G 6-6 215 2 3 Jaden McDaniels F 6-9 200 4 6 Jordan McLaughlin G 5-11 175 5 33 Leonard Miller F 6-9 1/2 215 R 18 Shake Milton G 6-5 205 6 8 John Minott F 6-8 201 2 7 Wendell Moore Jr. G 6-5 220 2 12 Daishen Nix G 6-5 224 3 11 Naz Reid C 6-9 235 5 37 Matt Ryan^ F 6-7 215 3 32 Karl-Anthony Towns C 7-0 252 9 ^Two-Way Player

*Listed heights and weights are from 2023 Summer League, last season or players' previous team

Mavs training camp roster:

Like the Wolves, the Mavs brought their full training camp roster to Abu Dhabi. Here's the Mavs training camp roster: