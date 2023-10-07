NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks preseason schedule, TV channel, updated scores

To tip off the preseason, the Wolves are heading to Abu Dhabi.
The Timberwolves will play two preseason games against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 on Thursday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 7. Minnesota won the first game 111-99 on Thursday.
"The Abu Dhabi trip is the opportunity to really come together as a team," Wolves head coach Chris Finch told reporters on Media Day.
Here's everything you need to know about watching Wolves vs. Mavs in Abu Dhabi, including TV channel, free livestream, listening on iHeartRadio, updated results and training camp rosters.
How to watch the Wolves in Abu Dhabi:
The two-game preseason series in Abu Dhabi between the Wolves and Mavs will take place on Thursday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 7. Both games will start at 11 AM (CT) and will be played at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
You can watch both games on NBA TV or stream it for free on Timberwolves.com. You can also listen to the game for free on iHeartRadio.
Here's Minnesota's schedule for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023:
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|TV Channel
|Free Livestream*
|Listen
|Final Score
|Thurs., Oct. 5
|Dallas Mavericks
|11 AM
|NBA TV
|Timberwolves.com
|iHeartRadio
|Wolves 111 - Mavs 99
|Sat., Oct. 7
|Dallas Mavericks
|11 AM
|NBA TV
|Timberwolves.com
|iHeartRadio
|Wolves 104 - Mavs 96
* Timberwolves.com stream is only available to fans within 75 miles of Target Center
Results and Highlights
In the first game of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 on Thursday, Oct. 5, the Timberwolves defeated the Mavericks 111-99. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 20 points and four rebounds in just 17 minutes.
For the second game in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Oct. 7, the Wolves beat the Mavs 104-96. Towns and Anthony Edwards combined to score 27 points and Naz Reid chipped in 14 points off the bench.
Injury report:
For Saturday's game, Jaden McDaniels is out with left calf soreness. Rookie Jaylen Clark is also out with right Achilles tendon rupture rehab. Clark will likely be out the entire season with this injury.
For the Mavs, Seth Curry, Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris are out.
Wolves training camp roster:
The Wolves brought the entire training camp roster to Abu Dhabi. Here's the full training camp roster:
|Number
|Player
|Position
|Height*
|Weight*
|Year
|9
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|G
|6-5
|205
|5
|1
|Kyle Anderson
|F
|6-9
|236
|10
|23
|Troy Brown Jr.
|F
|6-6
|215
|6
|0
|Jaylen Clark^
|G
|6-4
|205
|R
|10
|Mike Conley
|G
|6-1
|175
|17
|5
|Anthony Edwards
|G
|6-4
|225
|4
|55
|Luka Garza^
|F
|6-10
|252
|3
|27
|Rudy Gobert
|C
|7-1
|266
|11
|13
|Trevor Keels
|G
|6-5
|221
|2
|17
|Vít Krejčí
|G
|6-8
|195
|3
|22
|Tyrese Martin
|G
|6-6
|215
|2
|3
|Jaden McDaniels
|F
|6-9
|200
|4
|6
|Jordan McLaughlin
|G
|5-11
|175
|5
|33
|Leonard Miller
|F
|6-9 1/2
|215
|R
|18
|Shake Milton
|G
|6-5
|205
|6
|8
|John Minott
|F
|6-8
|201
|2
|7
|Wendell Moore Jr.
|G
|6-5
|220
|2
|12
|Daishen Nix
|G
|6-5
|224
|3
|11
|Naz Reid
|C
|6-9
|235
|5
|37
|Matt Ryan^
|F
|6-7
|215
|3
|32
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|7-0
|252
|9
*Listed heights and weights are from 2023 Summer League, last season or players' previous team
Mavs training camp roster:
Like the Wolves, the Mavs brought their full training camp roster to Abu Dhabi. Here's the Mavs training camp roster:
|Number
|Player
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|36
|Greg Brown III
|F
|6-8
|217
|2
|30
|Seth Curry
|G
|6-1
|190
|9
|38
|Dexter Dennis
|G
|6-5
|210
|R
|77
|Luka Dončić
|G
|6-7
|230
|G
|0
|Danté Exum
|G
|6-5
|214
|6
|8
|Josh Green
|G/F
|6-6
|210
|3
|10
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|G
|6-5
|205
|10
|1
|Jaden Hardy
|G
|6-4
|198
|1
|20
|Richaun Holmes
|F/C
|6-10
|240
|8
|11
|Kyrie Irving
|G
|6-2
|191
|12
|55
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|F
|6-6
|210
|7
|42
|Maxi Kleber
|F/C
|6-10
|240
|6
|9
|AJ Lawson
|G
|6-6
|185
|1
|2
|Dereck Lively II
|C
|7-1
|234
|R
|14
|Mike Miles Jr.
|G
|6-2
|205
|R
|88
|Markieff Morris
|F/C
|6-9
|245
|12
|7
|Dwight Powell
|C
|6-10
|240
|9
|18
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper
|F
|6-8
|215
|R
|16
|Jordan Walker
|G
|5-11
|170
|R
|37
|Joe Wieskamp
|G/F
|6-6
|205
|2
|3
|Grant Williams
|F
|6-6
|236
|4