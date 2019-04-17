National Diversity Council Names Timberwolves and Lynx Vice President Laura Meyer One of Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL – The Timberwolves announced that Laura Meyer, the company’s Vice President of Business Intelligence, has recently been named one of the 2019 Top Most Powerful Women in Technology by the National Diversity Council (NCD). This distinctive list of female executives, influencers and achievers who impact the technology industry recognizes women who are molding the future of technology with their insight and leadership. Meyer recently accepted the award at the National Diversity and Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas.

“I am humbled and honored to be recognized by the National Diversity Council as part of a distinguished group of female technology leaders,” said Meyer. “Not only do I accept this award on behalf of my team, but also the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx who have long championed impactful leadership regardless of gender. It is truly a team culture and I am happy to be a part of an organization that prioritizes technology and innovation”.

The Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology are leaders in their organizations and professionals who directly contribute to business growth or the strategic direction of their organizations, serve as active mentors and effective role models who inspire other women, operate with the highest integrity and ethical behavior, and demonstrate a commitment to corporate citizenship.

Meyer is among one of the top female technology leaders in the NBA and has worked at the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx for 13 years. She is responsible for driving the organization’s business objectives and strategic initiatives through data acquisition, analysis and visualization. She spearheaded the implementation of the team’s data warehouse and its integration with all sales and marketing technologies to enable automation, optimize efficiency, and identify opportunities for revenue growth. Meyer played an integral role in the team’s conversion to digital tickets netting 90% mobile adoption and the development and launch of the newly updated Timberwolves mobile app. Meyer graduated magna cum laude from the University Scholars honors program at Xavier University and is a founding member of the Timberwolves and Lynx Women’s Leadership Council which provides development and growth for women in the workplace.