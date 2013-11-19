Munn's Musings | Nov. 19, 2013

Editor’s Note: Vice President of Fan Experience Jeff Munneke is a beloved member of the Timberwolves family, and as an employee of the team since the inaugural 1989-90 season, he has a lot of on and off the court knowledge about the team. That ranges from top halftime acts and coolest players all the way to season ticket eating venues and most memorable games. Each week during the 2013-14, Munn’s going to share that knowledge with us through Top 5 lists in this “Munn’s Musings” blog. Enjoy!

Top-5 Ticket Requests In Team History

Top-5 requested games in team history for tickets from seat members (additional), friends, friends of friends, people that know a guy, people that don't know me but have heard of me, or people that don't know me at all but still ask by saying they know me:

5. T’wolves vs Detroit, 1-23-92

The year Minneapolis and St Paul was king... US Open, World Series, Stanley Cup, Final Four and the Super Bowl, which was just days after the Wolves-Pistons match up. The team may not have been the attraction that year but the Bad Boys were and everyone in town wanted to be seen or have the chance to see the celebs in attendance.

Two memories from that night: Handing tickets in Row 2 that were not acceptable to Lawrence Taylor dressed in a mink coat and Bill Laimbeer letting Gerald Glass know the two-time Defensive Player of the Year (Dennis Rodman) was coming in to shut him down.

4. First Ever Draft Party, 6-27-89

Two passes/tickets were given to each seat member for our first draft party in the brand new Convention Center. As the anticipation grew closer to draft night, the demand from fans to be on hand for our first pick went from crazy to insane. The free passes actually were being scalped to gain entry for up to $50. Just shy of 14,000 fans were there to see crowd favorite Nick Ander.… Pooh Richardson get picked. Memory from that night - two fans rushing over to let me know that was not Pooh they were chanting. It was ‘Boo!’

3. First Home Playoff Game – T’wolves vs Houston, 4-29-97

All the elements present: First ever home playoff game. The Big three (KG, Googs, Steph). Chippiness of Kevin Willis down in Houston. And who can forget Jesse Ventura repelling out of the rafters down in front of the Rockets bench, ripping off his jacket and flexing to Willis and Barkley asking "You want a piece of these guns?" while sporting a Timberwolves jersey.

2. Game 5 – T’wolves vs Lakers, 5-29-04

Barely having a chance to come up for air during the Sacramento semifinals series, the Target Center was alive with more than 20,000 SRO fans that could have been sold three to four times over. Everyone wanted to be there to see us win and go back to LA. My favorite memory was the ball swinging from side to side with Freddie spotted for three in the corner and the entire crowd yelling "Threeeeeee!”

1. First Regular Season Home Game in T’wolves history, 11-8-89

First home game ever! NO ONE in town did not want to be there to see Big Bru, Scott Roth and perhaps the Bulls and Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan live!! I am not a big autograph seeker, but was presented an opportunity to meet Michael and get a signature which was met with "Who is this for?” I stuttered out that it was actually for me, which elicited a smirk and, "Okay, I would be able to tell if you're lying.”