Morris Day to Perform at Halftime of Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Game on November 16

Minneapolis-St. Paul –The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that Minneapolis musical legend Morris Day will perform at halftime of the Friday, November 16 game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The game, which tips at 7:00 p.m., will be the first time the Wolves will wear the Prince-inspired City Edition uniforms. Tickets are available by visiting timberwolves.comor by calling 612-673-1234.

The game is the first in a series of halftime acts that will take place in conjunction with the City Edition uniform nights at Target Center during the 2018-19 season. The team unveiled the uniforms during an event last week at Paisley Park. The new look is a result of a collaborative effort between the Timberwolves, Nike and the Prince Estate.

Morris Day is an award-winning artist best known for being the lead vocals of The Time, a Minneapolis original group that was closely connected to Prince. Some of the group’s biggest hits include “Jungle Love” and “Jerk Out,” which was number one on the U.S. R&B list when it came out in 1990. Day also appeared alongside Prince in the film “Purple Rain” which grossed over $80 million when it debuted in 1984.

City Edition merchandise will be available for purchase beginning Thursday, November 8 at 11:00 p.m. online at Timberwolvesteamstore.com. Fans can also purchase City Edition merchandise for the first time in person at the Timberwolves Team Store in the Target Center skyway on Friday, November 9 starting at 6:00 a.m.