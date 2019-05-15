Minnesota Timberwolves Secure No. 11 Pick in NBA Draft

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves were awarded the 11th overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft. President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas represented the Wolves at the Draft Lottery in Chicago. The 2019 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 20.

Originally slated to draft in the 10th position, Minnesota entered tonight’s Draft Lottery with a 18.9 percent chance falling to 11th, making it statistically the second-most likely outcome. The Wolves came into tonight with a 14.0 percent chance of landing a top-four selection, a 65.9 percent chance of remaining at 10 and a 20.1 percent chance of moving back. Minnesota has never selected 11th overall in franchise history.

The 11th pick in the NBA Draft has produced a number of quality NBA Players over the years, including Lafayette Lever, Derek Harper, Kevin Willis, Reggie Miller, Robert Horry, Terrell Brandon, Allan Houston, J.J. Redick and Klay Thompson .

The Wolves also own the 13th pick (43rd overall, from Miami via Charlotte) in the second round of this year’s draft.