Minnesota Timberwolves to Open 2019-20 Regular Season on the Road in Brooklyn on October 23

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team will begin their 2019-20 regular season on the road in Brooklyn on Wednesday, October 23 when they will take on the Nets at 6:30 p.m. CDT. Minnesota will open its home portion of the 2019-20 regular season versus the Miami Heat on Sunday, October 27 at 6:00 p.m. CDT. This is the sixth consecutive season the Wolves will open on the road after beginning at home for 13 straight seasons from 2001 to 2013. The Wolves will play their first six contests of the 2019-20 season against Eastern Conference opponents. Minnesota’s full regular season schedule is available for download in a PDF here.

The Wolves’ Home Opener versus Miami marks the first time the team has held their home opener at Target Center on a Sunday. Other highlights of the team’s home slate include: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers’ lone trip to Target Center on Monday, March 30; James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets on Saturday, November 16 and Friday, January 24; Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, December 13 and Saturday, February 8; and Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Friday, November 8 and Thursday, January 2. The Timberwolves will host the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors on Saturday, January 18 and reigning Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, November 4. Minnesota’s home schedule also features four 2:30 pm Sunday matchups, the most such games at Target Center since the 2005-06 season (six).

This season’s schedule features a single season team record-tying four road trips of four games or more, highlighted by the Wolves’ longest trip of the season, a six-game Western Conference swing from March 10-20 featuring stops in Houston, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Portland, Phoenix and Utah. The schedule features three four-game trips, the first from December 4-9 with stops in Dallas, Oklahoma City, Los Angeles (Lakers) and Phoenix. The second four-game road trip is from December 20-26 where the Wolves will play in Denver, Portland, Golden State and Sacramento. The final four-game road stint will close out February from the 23rd to the 28th with the Wolves stopping in Denver, Dallas, Miami and Orlando.

Minnesota’s 2019-20 local television broadcast schedule will be released at a later date. Following are key facts regarding the Wolves’ 2019-20 regular season schedule.

Key Facts About the Timberwolves 2019-20 Schedule

The Wolves will have their home opener on Sunday, October 27 against the Miami Heat, marking the first time the team has ever held their home opener at Target Center on a Sunday.

The Wolves’ first six games are against Eastern Conference opponents (BRK, CHA, MIA, PHI, WAS, MIL). In addition, the Wolves’ first 10 games include seven Eastern Conference opponents.

From Wednesday, November 27 at San Antonio to Thursday, December 26 at Sacramento the Wolves will play 13 straight games against Western Conference opponents.

By month, the schedule breaks down as follows: October (1 home, 3 away = 4 total), November (8 home, 6 away = 14 total), December (6 home, 8 away = 14 total), January (9 home, 6 away = 15 total), February (4 home, 7 away = 11 total), March (8 home, 8 away = 16 total), April (5 home, 3 away = 8 total).

By day, the schedule breaks down as follows: Monday (6 home, 9 away = 15 total), Tuesday (2 home, 4 away = 6 total), Wednesday (10 home, 9 away = 19 total), Thursday (4 home, 1 away = 5 total), Friday (6 home, 8 away = 14 total), Saturday (6 home, 5 away = 11 total), Sunday (7 home, 5 away = 12 total).

The Wolves enjoy six three-game homestands: November 13-16 (SAS, WAS, HOU), December 11-18 (UTA, LAC, NOP), January 24-27 (HOU, OKC, SAC), March 4-8 (CHI, ORL, NOP), March 22-26 (POR, PHI, SAS) and April 5-9 (DET, PHO, SAC).

Minnesota has one six-game road trip: March 10-20 (HOU, OKC, SAS, POR, PHO, UTA) and three four-game road trips: December 4-9 (DAL, OKC, LAL, PHO), December 20-26 (DEN, POR, GSW, SAC) and February 23-28 (DEN, DAL, MIA, ORL).

The Wolves will play 13 back-to-backs: two home-home, one home-away, six away-away and four away-home. Last year, the Wolves had 13 back-to-back sets.>

Minnesota will have two sets where they play the same opponent in consecutive games: November 18 at Utah and November 20 vs. the Jazz; January 15 vs. Indiana and January 17 at the Pacers.

The Wolves will open their regular-season slate on the road against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, October 23, the sixth consecutive year the Wolves have opened a season away from Target Center. Minnesota opened at home 13 consecutive seasons from 2001 to 2013. The Wolves are 16-14 in season openers, including 3-10 in season openers on the road.

Minnesota will play each Western Conference opponent four times (two home, two away), with the exception of Golden State (two home, one away), Los Angeles Lakers (one home, two away), Memphis (one home, two away) and New Orleans (two home, one away). The Wolves will face off against each Eastern Conference team twice.

Timberwolves 2019-20 Opponent Breakdown

Northwest Division

Denver (H: 11/10, 1/20; A: 12/20, 2/23); Oklahoma City (H: 1/13, 1/25; A: 12/6, 3/13); Portland (H: 1/9, 3/22; A: 12/21, 3/17); Utah: (H: 11/20, 12/11; A: 11/18, 3/20).

Pacific Division

Golden State (H: 11/8, 1/2; A: 12/23); L.A. Clippers (H: 12/13, 2/8; A: 2/1, 4/13); L.A. Lakers (H: 3/30; A: 12/8, 4/12); Phoenix (H: 11/23, 4/7; A: 12/9, 3/18); Sacramento (H: 1/27, 4/9; A: 12/26, 2/3).

Southwest Division

Dallas (H: 3/1, 4/1; A: 12/4, 2/24); Houston (H: 11/16, 1/24; A: 1/11, 3/10); Memphis (H: 12/1; A: 11/6, 1/7); New Orleans (H: 12/18, 3/8; A: 3/3); San Antonio (H: 11/13, 3/26; A: 11/27, 3/14).

Atlantic Division

Boston (H: 2/21; A: 3/29); Brooklyn (H: 12/30; A: 10/23); New York (H: 4/15; A: 4/3); Philadelphia (H: 3/24; A: 10/30); Toronto (H: 1/18; A: 2/10).

Central Division

Chicago (H: 3/4; A: 1/22); Cleveland (H: 12/28; A: 1/5); Detroit (H: 4/5; A: 11/11); Indiana (H: 1/15; A: 1/17); Milwaukee (H: 11/4; A: 1/1).

Southeast Division

Atlanta (H: 2/5; A: 11/25); Charlotte (H: 2/12; A: 10/25); Miami (H: 10/27; A: 2/26); Orlando (H: 3/6; A: 2/28); Washington (H: 11/15; A: 11/2).