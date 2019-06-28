Minnesota Timberwolves Name Robby Sikka Vice President of Basketball Performance and Technology

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today named Robby Sikka as Vice President of Basketball Performance and Technology.

“Robby’s background and skillset strongly aligns with our desire to be a modern, player-centric organization,” said Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. “In his new position, Robby will play a key role in the integration of medical, technology, analytics and player development with the goal of improving basketball performance and player wellness. His knowledge will be vital as we incorporate innovative methods to help our players perform to the best of their abilities. We are very excited to have Robby in this new role.”

In addition to his Timberwolves duties, Sikka is the founder and CEO of Sports Medicine Analytics Research Team (SMART), an organization that has assisted numerous NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL clubs with injury data, return to play planning, and player evaluation and development.

“It has been a lifelong dream of mine to be part of the Minnesota Timberwolves,” Sikka said. “To have a chance to work alongside such an outstanding leader like Gersson to help build a sustainable model of excellence is truly exciting, especially for an organization that’s clearly on the rise, thanks to Glen Taylor, Ethan Casson, Ryan Tanke and Ryan Saunders, is a thrill.”

Prior to joining the Wolves, Sikka was regional medical director for anesthesia Management Solutions, serving the Midwest/Southwest U.S. region. He previously served as the associate director of data analytics for Mayo Clinic Sports and lead clinical research scientist for Tria Orthopaedic Center. Sikka has published more than 40 peer-reviewed manuscripts, many on return to play after injury, and his research has been presented at dozens of national and international sports analytics and sports medicine meetings.

Sikka attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate studies and USC Keck School of Medicine for medical school. After graduating with honors at both schools, Sikka completed an anesthesiology residency at the University of Minnesota with a special interest in sports, physiology and technology. He was named a Rising Star in Minneapolis/St. Paul Magazine in 2016, 2017 and 2018 in anesthesiology, and was named to the 40 Under 40 list by Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal in 2017.