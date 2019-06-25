Minnesota Timberwolves Name Pablo Prigioni Assistant Coach

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves named Pablo Prigioni (prih-gee-o-knee) Assistant Coach. Prigioni spent last season as an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets.

“I’m excited for Pablo to join our staff and have him contribute to the culture that we are building here in Minnesota,” said Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. “Pablo quickly emerged as the top candidate for this position with his 20-plus years of experience as a player and coach in the NBA, Europe and on the Argentine National Team. He also played a large role in the success Brooklyn experienced last season. I look forward to working with him and continuing to build towards a world-class organization.”

“Pablo is a great addition to our staff,” said Timberwolves Head Coach Ryan Saunders. “He brings a wealth of experience, both in the NBA and international, and a unique understanding of the game. He will make a significant impact in the areas of our offense, in-game strategizing, opponent preparation and player development. We look forward to his positive contributions and welcome him and his family to our Timberwolves family.”

Prior to the Nets, Prigioni enjoyed a 20-year playing career that featured stops both overseas and in the NBA. The Argentina native spent the majority of his career playing in Spain, where he led Baskonia to three Spanish King’s Cup titles, four Spanish Supercup titles and a Spanish League championship. Prigioni became the head coach of Baskonia in 2017 after retiring as a player for the club.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Minnesota Timberwolves staff and be a part of what Gersson and Ryan are building here in Minnesota,” Prigioni said. “We have a lot of talent and I’m excited to get to work with our guys and help them maximize their potential on and off the court.”

In 2012, Prigioni became the NBA’s oldest rookie, when at age 35 he embarked on a four-year NBA stint which included stops with the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers. As a member of the Argentine national team, Prigioni won a bronze medal in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and finished fourth in the 2012 Olympic Games in London.