Minnesota Timberwolves Name Gianluca Pascucci Assistant General Manager

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves named Gianluca (jan-LEW-cuh) Pascucci (puhs-coo-chee) as the team’s Assistant General Manager. With the Wolves, Pascucci will lead the team’s pro personnel efforts at all levels, including the NBA, G League and international, and be fully involved with all player personnel matters.

“I’m excited to bring Gianluca Pascucci to the Timberwolves as our assistant general manager,” said Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. “I’ve seen firsthand his drive, passion and knowledge of the game. Gianluca offers a diverse perspective from his time as an executive overseas and his experience on multiple professional platforms. He will bring a global perspective on how we will build our team and his experience with developmental programs will be a big asset as we look to fully maximize the Iowa Wolves as a natural extension of the Timberwolves. He will be a phenomenal asset to our franchise and another great partner as we build a world-class organization.”

Pascucci had been director of global scouting for the Brooklyn Nets since 2016. There he helped turn around a 21-win team in 2015-16 to a 42-40 regular season record and the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs this past season.

“Thank you to Gersson and Glen Taylor for this opportunity to help them build a winning culture with the Timberwolves,” Pascucci said. “I’m looking forward to getting to work as we build the best roster and best basketball staff we possibly can.”

Before joining the Nets, Pascucci spent the previous four years as vice president of player personnel for the Houston Rockets. During his time in Houston, he also served as general manager of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League affiliate of the Rockets. This marked Pascucci’s second stint in Houston, as he previously served as the team’s international scout for six seasons (2002-08).

Prior to rejoining the Rockets, Pascucci spent four years in Italy with Olimpia Milano (2008-12), helping to lead the team to three appearances in the Lega Serie A finals. His most recent role with Olimpia Milano was as general manager and CEO. Pascucci also has more than 12 years of international coaching experience, including serving as an assistant coach with Scavolini Pesaro’s senior team in the Italian A-1 League and Euroleague. The Pesaro, Italy native also spent four years as the team’s scout.

Pascucci and his wife, Michela, have a daughter, Veronica.