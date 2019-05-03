Minnesota Timberwolves Name Gersson Rosas as President of Basketball Operations

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves named Gersson (GR-sin) Rosas (RO-sauce) as the team’s President of Basketball Operations. Rosas will be responsible for all decisions made within the Timberwolves basketball operations department.

“We are excited for Gersson to lead our basketball operations department,” said Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor. “We were extremely impressed with him during the process. He brings many years of NBA front office experience with a very successful organization to our team. I’m confident that he will bring success to our organization.”

Rosas, 40, comes to Minnesota after spending 17 years with the Houston Rockets, the last seven as Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations where he assisted in all basketball operations of the franchise. Rosas was an intern in the Rockets basketball operations department for two years before being Personnel Scout/Video Coordinator prior to the 2004-05 season. He was promoted to Director of Scouting in 2007 and Director of Player Personnel in 2008.

“This is a special opportunity in a great place, and I am excited to pursue the franchise’s goal of building a world class organization with a sustainable winning model for Timberwolves fans to be proud of,” said Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. “Minnesota is such a great area of the country, it’s a major market with a multitude of sports and culture passions. Not only am I eager to get to work in my new role, but I’m also excited to be able to raise my family here and can’t wait to become immersed in the community and everything it has to offer.”

"On behalf of our entire organization, I would like to welcome Gersson and his wife, Susana, and their twins, Grayson and Giana, to the Timberwolves family and the Twin Cities," said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. "In meeting with Gersson, it was apparent that he is the best individual to lead our basketball operations into the future. We are confident that his 17 years of experience helping shape the Houston Rockets into one of the most successful franchises in the NBA has prepared him for this opportunity. Gersson's innovative style along with his focus on player care and development will lay a strong foundation for our organization for years to come."

During his time with the Rockets, Rosas also served for four years as General Manager for the Rio Grande Vipers, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. Rosas also served a stint as General Manager for the Dallas Mavericks in 2013, becoming the first Latino GM in the history of the NBA.

Rosas’ past experiences include working as a graduate assistant for the University of Houston men’s basketball team (2003-04), as an assistant coach on Westbury Christian High School’s state championship team (2002-03).

Since 2015, Rosas has been an International Player Personnel Scout for USA Basketball’s Men’s National Team and is a current member of the USA Basketball player selection committee for national team competitions. He also serves as Director of the Americas for the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders program.

A native of Bogota, Colombia, South America, Rosas graduated from the University of Houston in 2000 and was recognized by the school as a Distinguished Sales Excellence Institute Alumnus at the Bauer College of Business in 2011.

Select questions to be used during Gersson Rosas' introductory press conference on Monday, May 6th.