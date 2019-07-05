Minnesota Timberwolves Name Bryan Gates Assistant Coach

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves named Bryan Gates Assistant Coach. Gates spent the previous three seasons as an assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings. This is Gates’ second stint in Minnesota; he previously was an assistant coach with the Wolves for the 2015-16 season.

“Bryan has extensive and diverse coaching experience that will be vital to our staff,” said Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. “He has spent a lot of time with a number of great coaching minds and has head coach and professional experience in a number of different leagues. He brings a unique perspective to our team and we look forward to his contributions this season.”

“Having worked with Bryan for a season, I gained tremendous respect for his basketball acumen and ability to work with players,” said Timberwolves Head Coach Ryan Saunders. “I saw firsthand how he creates relationships with players and coaches, as well his attention to detail and ability to teach the game. We are excited to have him on our staff.”

Gates served as an assistant coach with the New Orleans Pelicans from 2010-15 and began his NBA career as an assistant coach with the Kings in 2009-10. Prior to that, Gates had a successful three-year (2006-09) stint as head coach in the NBA G League with the Idaho Stampede. He was a two-time recipient of the Dennis Johnson Development League Coach of the Year award (2006-07, 2007-08), and compiled a record of 101-51 (.644), tied for the highest winning percentage in league history. Under his leadership, the Stampede won the 2007-08 NBA G League Championship.

“I want to thank Gersson and Coach Saunders for this opportunity and I’m thrilled to be back in Minnesota,” Gates said. “I’m impressed with the foundation that is being laid and look forward to working with Ryan and the rest of the coaching staff to help our players succeed.”

Gates was also as assistant coach in Idaho for five years, beginning with the team’s inaugural season. His first NBA G League experience came as an assistant with the Austin Toros for the 2005-06 season. Gates spent four years in the USBL prior to joining the G League as head coach of the Oklahoma Storm, leading his squad to three Western Conference titles and was named Coach of the Year in 2004. He has additional head coaching experience with the CBL’s Hickory Nutz in the summer of 2003 and the Beirut Blue Stars of Lebanon in 2004-05. He led the Nutz to a 23-0 record and a championship while being named Coach of the Year.

Gates is a member of the Jr. NBA Leadership Council which supports the league’s global youth basketball programs for boys and girls, teaching the fundamental skills as well as core values of the game to help grow and improve the youth basketball experience for players, coaches and parents. The Leadership Council is responsible for providing direction on the program’s development and evolution, including Jr. NBA programs and initiatives like “Her Time to Play and the “Jr. NBA Global Championship.”

Gates and his wife, Robin, are parents of 8-year-old triplets: sons William and Preston and daughter Kendall.