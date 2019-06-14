Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx and T-Wolves Gaming Announce Pride Plans Involving Players, Executive Leadership and Staff

In addition to the Lynx Pride Game Presented by Xcel Energy, both teams, along with T-Wolves Gaming (the Timberwolves NBA 2K League affiliate), will celebrate during the Pride Festival in Minneapolis June 22-23 and in the Ashley Rukes GLBT Pride Parade on Sunday, June 23. Timberwolves, Lynx and T-Wolves Gaming players, members of the teams’ respective coaching staffs and senior executive leaders including CEO Ethan Casson, COO Ryan Tanke, Chief People Officer Sianneh Mulbah and Lynx Vice President of Business Operations Carley Knox will join staff members on the organization’s float in the Ashley Rukes GLBT Pride Parade.

As one of the diversity leaders in the Twin Cities sports and entertainment sector, efforts around inclusion have been paramount in the Timberwolves and Lynx growth and community initiatives. “Pride is a huge celebration for our community to come together and celebrate our diversity, promote inclusion and celebrate achievements in equality,” said Casson. “When a professional sports franchise supports its players, staff, fans and community, we all win. The NBA and WNBA have continually championed issues that are special to our players and fans, and we cannot wait to celebrate what makes our communities unique during Pride weekend in Minneapolis.”