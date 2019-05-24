Minnesota Timberwolves Head Coach Ryan Saunders Purchases and Donates Lynx Home Opener Tickets

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves Head Coach Ryan Saunders has purchased and donated 500 tickets to the Lynx Home Opener on May 25, 2019 vs. the Chicago Sky. The tickets will go to several youth organizations through the Minnesota Lynx Tickets for Kids program.

“I’m a big fan of the Lynx and head coach Cheryl Reeve and want to show my appreciation for their support of the Timberwolves,” Saunders said. “I’ve had several chats with Coach Reeve the past few weeks and I’m excited to see this year’s team in action. I will be attending the game with my wife Hayley and we’ll be cheering the Lynx on to victory.”

The Lynx kick off their 21st WNBA season, presented by Mayo Clinic, by welcoming the Chicago Sky to Target Center on Saturday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m. The 2019 campaign includes 34 regular season games and runs through September 8. Full season memberships and single-game tickets are now available by visiting lynx.wnba.com/tickets/or calling 612-673-8400.