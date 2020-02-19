Minnesota Timberwolves Assign Jacob Evans III, Omari Spellman and Jarred Vanderbilt to G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas announced the team has assigned guard/forward Jacob Evans III and forwards Omari Spellman and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Evans, 22, and Spellman, 22, were acquired by the Timberwolves from Golden State on Feb. 6, 2020. Vanderbilt, 20, was acquired from Denver on Feb. 5, 2020.