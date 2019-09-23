Minnesota Timberwolves and U.S. Bank Unveil Four Refurbished Courts Throughout 2019 Summer

Minneapolis-St. Paul –The Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with U.S. Bank, unveiled four newly refurbished outdoor basketball courts this summer as part of the “Our Courts. Our Future” program. The court refurbishment program kicked off in Thief River Falls and made stops in Little Falls, Marshall and Fridley throughout the summer. Winning courts were decided through online voting, which saw increased voting due to the public’s interest in the “Our Courts. Our Future” program presented by U.S. Bank.

In its third year, the Timberwolves “Our Courts. Our Future.” Program presented by U.S. Bank, aims to help neighborhoods take their love of basketball outdoors and to serve as a reminder of how important outdoor courts are for young basketball players. Read more about the program and see photos of the winning courts here: www.timberwolves.com/ourcourts.

Timberwolves alum Troy Hudson broke in a new court in Thief River Falls, alongside Mayor Brian Homer, Public Works Director Mark Borseth, U.S. Bank Community Regional President Delton Steele and Timberwolves & Lynx Vice President of Social Responsibility Jennifer Ridgeway on Monday, July 1.

Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie joined Little Falls Superintendent Steve Jones, U.S. Bank Market President Mike Markman and Ridgeway at Lindbergh Elementary in Little Falls for the celebration of the second court refurbishment that took place on Thursday, July 25.

On Thursday, August 15, Timberwolves alum and current player development associate Greg Stiemsma, along with Marshall Mayor Robert Byrnes, U.S. Bank Senior Vice President Leasing Business Unit Manager David Verkinderen and U.S. Bank Vice President Group Product Manager Kevin Reese, made remarks before the ribbon cutting ceremony for the third court unveiling at Independence Park in Marshall. The court paid tribute to Carter Booerboom, a 14-year-old boy form Marshall who passed away from cancer. The court was chosen because of the overwhelming support provided by the Boerboom family after Carter’s passing. For more information on the making of Carter’s Court and the story behind it please click here.

Timberwolves rookie Jarrett Culver joined Fridley mayor Scott Lund, U.S Bank New Brighton Branch Manager Chris Ledbeter and Ridgeway at Madsen Park in Fridley on Thursday, September 19for the final court refurbishment of the summer.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony at all four events, the Timberwolves & Lynx Basketball Academy, along with each event’s respective Timberwolves player, coach or alumni spent time breaking in the new court with local area youth.

