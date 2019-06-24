Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves And Lynx Celebrate 2019 Twin Cities Pride

by Julian Andrews
Posted: Jun 24, 2019

On Sunday, members of the Timberwolves and Lynx teams and staff marched in Twin Cities Pride Parade in downtown Minneapolis. 

The Pride Parade is an important day for many people in the Twin Cities and Wolves and Lynx communities and it was great to see so many players, coaches and front office members out to support.

Wearing rainbow Timberwolves and Lynx shirts and waving flags, a fantastic time was had by all. Pride means many different things to different people and the parade was a high-energy and upbeat celebration of being who you are.

T-Wolves Gaming also got in on the fun!

While, as always, hate reared its ugly head on Twitter. Wolves player Mitch Creek was quick to shoot it down.

Thanks to our Timberwolves and Lynx family for being such fantastic ambassadors to the community and happy Pride to all!

