Minnesota Timberwolves Acquire Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas announced the team has acquired Shabazz Napier (Shuh-BAZZ NAY-pier), Treveon (TRAY-vee-on) Graham and other considerations from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for the rights to Lior Eliyahu.

Napier, 27, has appeared in 289 career games (24 starts) with Miami, Orlando, Portland and Brooklyn posting averages of 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 39.3% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point line. The 6-1 guard enjoyed his best NBA season in 2018-19 as Napier saw action in 56 games (two starts), averaging a career-high 9.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and a career-best 2.6 assists in 17.6 minutes per contest. Napier scored in double figures 31 times last season, including four games of 20+ points and one game scoring 30+ points. He matched his career-high with 32 points on December 29, 2018 at Milwaukee, becoming the fifth Net in the Brooklyn era (since 2012-13) to register a 30-point game off the bench.

Graham, 25, has appeared in 125 career games (24 starts) with Charlotte and Brooklyn recording averages of 4.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists. The 6-5 forward wrapped up his best season to date as he played in 35 games (21 starts), setting career-highs in points (5.3 ppg), rebounds (3.1 rpg), assists (1.0 apg) and minutes (20.4 mpg) last season with Brooklyn. Graham signed with Brooklyn on July 30, 2018.

Eliyahu was acquired by the Wolves via trade with the Houston Rockets on June 26, 2012. He was originally drafted by the Orlando Magic in the second round (44th overall) of the 2006 NBA Draft.