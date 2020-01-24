Minnesota Timberwolves Acquire Allen Crabbe from Atlanta Hawks

Crabbe, 27, has appeared in 372 regular season games (113 starts) in parts of seven NBA seasons with Atlanta, Brooklyn and Portland, posting career averages of 9.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game. The 6-5 guard/forward played in 28 games with the Hawks this season, averaging 5.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per game.

The Los Angeles, California native owns a career three-point shooting percentage of 38.9 percent and has shot at least 37.5 percent from deep in five of his seven seasons. Crabbe finished eighth in the league in corner three-point field goal percentage (min. 60 corner 3FGA) at 49.2 percent last season with Brooklyn and set the Nets single-season franchise record for threes made in a season when he knocked down 201 threes (12th-most in the NBA) in 2017-18. Originally drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round (31st overall) of the 2013 NBA Draft out of the University of California, Crabbe was traded on draft night to Portland where he spent four seasons before being dealt to Brooklyn. The Hawks acquired Crabbe from the Nets via trade on July 6, 2019.