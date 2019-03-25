Minnesota Mr. Basketball Award To Be Announced And Presented At Tuesday Night's Timberwolves Game

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves will put a spotlight on Minnesota high school basketball at Tuesday night’s game versus the Clippers. The organization will recognize the five Mr. Basketball finalists, announce the Mr. Basketball winner and welcome 15 inductees into the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

Mr. Basketball finalists include Isaac Fink from Springfield High School, Matthew Hurt from Rochester John Marshall High School, Zeke Nnaji from Hopkins High School, Tyrell Wahl from DeLeSalle High School, and Tyler Wahl from Lakeville North High School. The winner will be announced during the second timeout of the third quarter at the Wolves game on Tuesday, March 26 at Target Center.

The finalists for the Ms. Basketball Award will also be celebrated. The winner will be announced April 12 at the All-Star Series Banquet in Northfield. Ms. Basketball finalists include Kacie Borowicz from Roseau High School, Dlayla Chakolis from Hopkins High School, McKenna Hofschild from Prior Lake High School, Frankie Hottinger from Cretin-Derham Hall, and Sara Scalia from Stillwater High School.

In addition to celebrating 2019’s shining stars of Minnesota high school basketball, the Timberwolves welcome 15 inductees into the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame . Inductees will be celebrated during halftime at Tuesday’s game.

Bob Brink , Rocori, his 936 career coaching wins over 51 seasons placed him in the national record book. He is the second-winningest coach in state history behind Bob McDonald.

Bob Bruggers, Danube, 1962, finished his career in second place in both scoring (2,364) and rebounds (1,098) while leading tiny Danube to consecutive state appearances.

Mike Dreier, New London-Spicer, has been the career wins leader among girls’ basketball coaches since surpassing Carol Visness in 1995. With over 900 wins entering his 41stseason he is in the national record book.

Norm Grow, Foley, 1958, averaged over 36 points and 23 rebounds per game as a senior. His career point total of 2,364 stood as the state record for 33 years and his career rebound total of 1,417 (grades 10-12 only) was the state’s best for 49 years.

Hal Haskins, Alexandria, 1943, became the first high school player in Minnesota to score 1,000 points as he led Alexandria to a runner-up finish in the state tournament.

Ronnie Henderson, Minneapolis Marshall University, 1977, averaged a double-double in points and assists while leading the team to a perfect 28-0 Class A championship in 1976.

Tracy Henderson, Minneapolis Patrick Henry, 1993, had career totals of 1,919 points, over 1,100 rebounds, and a state record 577 blocked shots that reigned for 17 years. Henderson was an All-American and went on to play in two Final Fours with Georgia where she was a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year Award.

Kris Humphries, Hopkins, 2003, he averaged over 26 points and 11 rebounds as Hopkins won the state title in 2002.

Aileen Just, Rapidan, 1930, perhaps the best girls’ basketball player in the pre-Title IX era. She averaged more than “a point a minute” as a sophomore with 453 points in 416 minutes of play.

Colleen “Coco” and Kelly Miller, Rochester Mayo, 1997, the Miller Twins appeared in four state tournaments during their five varsity seasons including championships in 1995 and 1997 (27-0 record).

Ken Novak, Jr., coach at Blaine and Hopkins, the 2017-18 season was his 26th consecutive season with 20 or more wins. He has coached in 16 state tournaments which is tied for the most all-time.

Ed Prohofsky, Minneapolis Marshall University, coached the team to consecutive state tournaments including the 28-0 championship team in 1976.

Kelly Skalicky, Albany, 1981, was in the starting lineup for the Huskies as a 7th grader and later appeared in four consecutive state tournaments with a championship in 1980 (26-0 record). She scored 2,704 career points and her 17 assists in a game has been the state tourney record since 1979.