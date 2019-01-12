Getty Images

Minnesota Fans Warmly Welcome Ryan Saunders To Target Center

by Julian Andrews
Web Editorial Associate
Posted: Jan 11, 2019

In his first home game since being named Interim Head Coach, Ryan Saunders was always going to be met with a warm welcome. On Friday night, the Target Center crowd didn’t disappoint. After a sweet video package recapping Saunders’ first game on the sidelines—a win in OKC—the Minnesota fans gave him a nice ovation.

Earlier in the night, the Wolves game-ops crew showed an interview between Saunders and Wolves Radio’s John Focke where Saunders talked about taking the reins of the Wolves, honoring his father and his expectations for the job.

