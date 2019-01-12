Minnesota Fans Warmly Welcome Ryan Saunders To Target Center

In his first home game since being named Interim Head Coach, Ryan Saunders was always going to be met with a warm welcome. On Friday night, the Target Center crowd didn’t disappoint. After a sweet video package recapping Saunders’ first game on the sidelines—a win in OKC—the Minnesota fans gave him a nice ovation.

The people are excited for Ryan Saunders. pic.twitter.com/8yRFQs0N9E — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) January 12, 2019

Earlier in the night, the Wolves game-ops crew showed an interview between Saunders and Wolves Radio’s John Focke where Saunders talked about taking the reins of the Wolves, honoring his father and his expectations for the job.