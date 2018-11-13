Midseason Trades Aren't Easy, But New Wolves Trio Is Excited For Opportunity

You’ve been traded!

You’re off to BLANK.

No, you don’t get to pick the city. That’s not how this works.

You don’t have time to think, pack, nothing. No car. Maybe your cat (we’ll look into that).

The company acquiring your services has taken care of all the moving, but you’ll be leaving your friends and yes, your favorite recliner will have to be shipped.

We promise you that you’ll find another favorite grocery story and that you won’t have the same smell that you have in your current apartment. We aren’t sure yet if it has in-unit laundry, though.

What if you had to move right now? That’d be wild, huh?

Imagine if most jobs were like basketball. You’d be getting paid a lot more money, yes. But midseason trades are a real thing and they aren’t easy to deal with. It’s a mix of business and real life.

One minute, Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless were living in Philadelphia playing for the 76ers, and the next, they were preparing to call Minnesota home while donning a Timberwolves jersey.

The three were part of the trade that sent Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton to Philadelphia. The Wolves also acquired a 2022 second-round pick.

The three found out right before a meeting on Saturday when the trade was first reported.

“You have to move so fast,” Covington said his reaction after finding out.

This is the first midseason trade for Covington and Saric, but it’s something Bayless has been part of twice during his 10-year career.

“The transition is always the hardest part,” Bayless said on Tuesday. “. . . Taking your life and uprooting it in an hour is difficult. For me, I’ve been through it so I kind of know the thing were going to come with that. For younger guys, I think that’s the toughest part. It’s trying to figure out that whole thing, clothes and your car and it’s getting your life back in order. Usually the teams are pretty good and this organization has a reputation of doing things the right way.”

For each player, the transition brings different challenges.

For Bayless, it’s his hyper-extended knee. He doesn’t know when he’ll return, but surely there has to be some challenge going from the 76ers medical staff to a brand new (and well-respected) one overnight. There’s some trust that has to be built there.

For Covington, he was just as much of “The Process” as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were in Philadelphia. Covington was the player who stuck it out when the team wasn’t performing and turned himself into an All-NBA Defensive player. He’s a player who built his career and identity in Philadephia.

“It’s definitely a shocker considering with everything we went through,” Covington said. “ . . . But it’s part of this (business). You saw what happened to DeMar (DeRozan). It’s part of the business. You can be mad, but you can’t let it take away from the new opportunity you have in front of you.”

“I’m ready for this opportunity here.”

For Saric, this is a player who was born in Croatia and made the leap to the NBA in 2016. He grew up with the 76ers organization and will now have to adjust to another city and organization.

So far, so good.

“(The) first impression was amazing and that’s what’s really helped me,” Saric said.

Nobody during the players’ introductory press conference seemed too concerned about meshing on the court. Saric noted similarities between Karl-Anthony Towns and Embiid that should help him, and Covington should be able to step into Butler’s role as the defensive stopper on this team and as a bonus, he’s a ball mover who is a 3-point specialist.

Having each other, though, should help the transition for this trio easier.

“It definitely (helps),” Covington said. “ . . . We were so close as a unit in Philly, having these guys with it is going to be an opportunity for us. Some of the things we learned . . . We can bring the same mindset here.”

It’s surely been a whirlwind for these players and the team over the last few days. It’s all tough to process everything, but it’s a business and the Wolves wouldn’t have brought these players in if they didn’t think they’d be better with them.

“It’s a new opportunity for us,” Covington said. “We just can’t wait to get on that court. Put on that jersey. And put on for the city.”