March Memories | Tyus Jones Becomes Tyus Stones

Tyus Jones played an integral part in the Duke Blue Devils’ title run in the 2015 NCAA Tournament. Jones’ Duke squad was a stacked team, with future NBA players Justise Winslow, Jahlil Okafor, Grayson Allen, Quin Cook and Amile Jefferson all on the team.

However, it takes more than talent to reach the top of the NCAA—it takes commitment and focus.

“Coach K told us from before we played our first game that we’re going to do this, we’re going to win the national championship,” said Jones. “Whatever he says we’re always 110-percent bought in. It was a special run for us. We believed in one another.”

Even on such a crowded roster, Jones stood out that year. He finished with a game-high 23 points in the national championship final against Wisconsin and was honored as the tournament’s most outstanding player.

Jones also hit one of the most-iconic 3-point shots in tournament history.

The tournament is long and arduous for teams that play into the final weekend, but it also comes with the feeling of getting closer and closer with every game.

“We definitely gained confidence after each win just because you see the tournament, the field of teams dwindling down,” said Jones. “Each round there are less and less teams alive. Everyone’s season is done except for 32 teams, then 16, then 8, now there’s 4 and it’s like, we really can do this.”

On the Wolves, Jones has always been a confident leader and game manager. That was no different in college.

“I think each round we just got more confidence and when it came down to the championship game we just told ourselves, you know, we’re here for a reason, we worked all summer, all year to get here, and this is what we came to Duke to do is win a championship,” he said.

Jones’ heroics earned him one of the best nicknames we’ve heard, especially when you consider it came from President Obama.