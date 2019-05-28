Luol Deng Has Plenty Left To Contribute

As we recap the 2018-19 Timberwolves season, our Kyle Ratke and Julian Andrews will be taking a look at each player on the roster and how we'll remember their season. We continue with veteran forward Luol Deng.

KR: It’s only been three seasons since Luol Deng averaged 12.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game with the Miami Heat. After signing with the Lakers in 2016 and getting regulated to the bench to let young players play, the question was if Deng’s career might be over.

We saw glimpses of what has made Deng such a special player in the NBA since being drafted in the first round of the 2004 draft. This is a player, who even after all these years, puts the effort in on both ends of the court.

While Deng played in only 22 games for the Wolves, that was enough to show you there is plenty left in the tank for the 34-year-old forward. Deng averaged 7.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game.

Deng played the most in late January into February. Over an 11-game stretch, Deng averaged 10.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from the 3-point line.

His contributions on the court were nice. But maybe what was bigger for the Wolves was Deng’s veteran leadership and approach to the game, especially with everything the Timberwolves went through over the course of the season. While Deng wasn’t playing early in the season, that didn’t let that change his work ethic. After games, he’d be over at the team’s practice facility at 10:30 p.m. getting shots up. That rubbed off on players like Keita Bates-Diop and Josh Okogie. It’s a long season and you never know when the team is going to need you.

That sounds like “coach talk” but coaches say it for a reason.

JA: Deng definitely proved this year that he has a future in the league. Like Kyle said, that has just as much to do with how he helped prepare the younger players on the roster as it does with how he looked on the court.

This season, Bates-Diop credited Deng with teaching him how to take advantage of practices and games even when he wasn’t seeing a lot of run. The way Deng studies the game when he’s on the bench and constantly takes advantage of every opportunity to improve—even as a veteran of the game—was huge for the Wolves’ younger players. It’s not an easy thing to maintain a high level of work ethic when you’re not seeing the court, but Deng does it every night. That’s a skill that can be learned and Deng is a great teacher.

Here’s what Deng said about Bates-Diop back in early March:

“I’m always talking to him, his opportunity will come … I really think he’s very talented. He listens, he works hard, I’m just a big fan of his. I know the way this league is going he has all the skillsets to be a great player in this league.”

Not every player in the NBA would be so actively supporting and encouraging a younger player who plays the same position. Deng certainly has a future in coaching if he wants it after his playing career is over.

On the court, Deng has the size and skill to be a plus defender and he’s a reliable shooter as well. He’s not as spry as he once was, but he’s always in the right place. That’s valuable in any team’s defensive system.