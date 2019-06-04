Looking At Anthony Tolliver's 2018-19 Season

As we recap the 2018-19 Timberwolves season, our Kyle Ratke and Julian Andrews will be taking a look at each player on the roster and how we'll remember their season. We continue with forward Anthony Tolliver.

KR: The Wolves brought Anthony Tolliver in to shoot the ball, and he did that even though his minutes were somewhat unpredictable. Tolliver shot 37.7 percent from the 3-point line, but just 38.2 percent from the field, his lowest mark since 2012-13.

Tolliver was better the more he played, which isn’t unusual for players coming off the bench. When Tolliver played 20 or more minutes (20 games), he shot 45 percent from deep. It’s tricky because Tolliver’s role is a reserve forward who can shoot. His minutes aren’t always going to be consistent depending on matchups and other factors.

His 16.6 minutes per game were nearly six fewer minutes than last season when he shot 46.4 percent from deep with Detroit.

Tolliver hit double digits 13 times in the season and was huge in Minnesota’s late-season win over the Warriors. In that game, Tolliver finished with 14 points and nine rebounds while shooting 3-for-4 from the 3-point line and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.

He also had what might have been the block of the year on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

JA: Tolliver probably didn’t have the overall year he was hoping for in 2018-19, but he certainly gave the Wolves a fair amount of highlight moments. Tolliver is known for his 3-point shooting, and as one of the most consistent deep threats on the team, you could always hear Target Center hold its collective breath when he got the ball beyond the arc.

In practice, Tolliver was diligent about constantly working on and improving that long-range shot. He always stayed on the court after many of the other players had left working on shooting threes in many different scenarios. That example was a good one for the younger players on the team. Even in his 11thyear in the league and with his minutes fluctuating, Tolliver stayed ready.

Tolliver was also always a consistent and honest presence with the media. He spoke candidly about what was going on with the team and was constantly polite and direct with reporters. Tolliver clearly loves to play the game of basketball, but he is also committed to using his platform to help people. He was an active member of the Twin Cities community and participated in the Tickets for Kids program, taking time out of his day to meet with young fans after games and showing up to events.

There’s more to being a good NBA player than just showing up on the court. Tolliver exemplified how important it is to show up off the court as well.