Local Professional Sports Broadcasters Launch Feed The Cities - Voices Of Minnesota Sports

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Local broadcasters from the National Hockey League’s Minnesota Wild, Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United FC, Major League Baseball’s Minnesota Twins, National Football League’s Minnesota Vikings, National Basketball Association’s Minnesota Timberwolves and Women’s National Basketball Association’s Minnesota Lynx in conjunction with FOX Sports North and KFAN today launched Feed the Cities - Voices of Minnesota Sports. #OneMN

Through the initiative, fans are encouraged to request video messages from Minnesota sports broadcasters through the personalized video shoutout platform Cameo. For a minimum $30 donation, the selected broadcaster will record a personalized video message. Proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities, Greater Twin Cities United Way and Second Harvest Heartland. Feed the Cities - Voices of Minnesota Sports is scheduled to end April 30.

Fans can also donate directly to Feed the Cities - Voices of Minnesota Sports by texting ONEMN to 243725 or visiting give.onecause.com/onemn. Participating broadcasters include:

Minnesota Wild:

Ryan Carter - FOX Sports North analyst

Kevin Gorg - FOX Sports North reporter

Anthony LaPanta - FSN play-by-play announcer

Audra Martin - FOX Sports North host/reporter

Tom Reid – Wild Radio analyst on KFAN

Wes Walz - FOX Sports North analyst

Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx:

Dave Benz - FSN play-by-play announcer

Rebekkah Brunson - FOX Sports North analyst

Marney Gellner - FSN reporter/play-by-play announcer

Jim Petersen - FOX Sports North analyst

Annie Sabo - FOX Sports North host

Minnesota Vikings:

Paul Allen - KFAN play-by-play announcer

Pete Bercich - KFAN analyst

Greg Coleman - KFAN pre and post-game analyst

Ben Leber - KFAN reporter

About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities:

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities strive to provide a high quality Club Experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who enters our doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and leadership, and living a healthy lifestyle. The Clubs represent more than 80 years of service to youth. Dedicated staff at ten metro-area locations and a rural environmental education center provide activities and support to more than 9,000 young people from kindergarten through high school graduation. Club sites are placed in targeted neighborhoods where the need is greatest. The Club believes that each young person deserves the opportunity to strengthen academic and social skills, develop positive leadership traits, and learn healthy living behaviors. The Club is a place where great futures are built each and every day. For more information about how we’re supporting our kids and families during COVID-19, visit www.boysandgirls.org/COVID19.

About Greater Twin Cities United Way

One in four people in the Twin Cities region are experiencing poverty. Greater Twin Cities United Way supports long-term wellbeing by working to provide equitable access for all to a strong education, stable housing, healthy food and good jobs. Through our public policy work, volunteer engagement, our 2-1-1 resource helpline, nonprofit leadership support and grant making, we take a holistic, long-term approach to help people meet their potential. When COVID-19 hit, we created the Greater Twin Cities COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund to help people who are most vulnerable to the issues caused by this crisis. 100% of all donations goes directly into the community to provide support such as food, shelter, childcare, sanitary and hygiene supplies and financial assistance. To donate directly to Greater Twin Cities United Way text GTCUWCOVID19 to 51555. For more information, visit www.gtcuw.org

About Second Harvest Heartland

Hunger doesn’t wait. While COVID-19 affects our community, helping neighbors experiencing hunger is more necessary than ever. Missing work and an uncertain economy mean families are missing meals. Second Harvest Heartland’s COVID-19 plans includes emergency food boxes, prepared meals from Minnesota Central Kitchen, access to SNAP (food stamps), extra measures to keep Second Harvest Heartland employees and food safe, and partnering with elected officials. We are all concerned about staying safe and reducing our exposure to illness. But for some of our neighbors, a lack of resources means they can’t afford to stock up on food. Please donate at www.2harvest.org/emergencyfood to fund an emergency food box today. You can also learn more about Second Harvest Heartland’s COVID-19 response by visiting www.2harvest.org/covid19update.