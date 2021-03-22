Limited Timberwolves Tickets On Sale March 31

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves will begin to welcome back season tickets members and limited fans to Target Center for the April 5 game vs. Sacramento. Limited single-game tickets for the remaining 12 home games of the 2020-21 season go on sale to the general public March 31 at 10:00am. Tickets can be purchased online or through the Timberwolves app. Fans who have signed up for priority access will be able to purchase limited tickets on March 30. Fans can register below to receive priority access.

“Welcoming Timberwolves fans back to Target Center is an exciting step forward. The energy and passion they bring to games is a huge part of creating a home court advantage for our players,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “We will continue to work with Governor Walz and his team, local health officials, and the NBA to provide a safe and entertaining experience for everyone returning to Target Center.”

New health and safety protocols at Target Center include:

Seating: Seats will be segmented into socially distanced pods of two or four seats each, allowing for six feet of distance between each group of seats. The entire pod must be purchased together and fans in the same pods of seats must enter the arena together.

Contactless arena experience: All tickets will be digitally delivered to fans via the Timberwolves app. A new, limited menu will also be available to fans via the Timberwolves app. Fans never have to miss a moment of game action as they can now place their food and beverage order in the app from their seat. Once a ‘Ready’ message appears on their app, fans can pick-up their order at the designated concession location. The new mobile ordering experience will enhance fan safety by eliminating cash exchange and waiting in lines.

Enhanced cleaning: Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures have been implemented to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19. These procedures have been informed by the NBA, current CDC guidance, global best practices, and industry experts.

Mandatory mask policy: Proper face masks are required at Target Center for all guests and staff ages two and up. Masks must completely cover the nose and mouth and must be worn at all times, unless actively eating or drinking. Eating and drinking restricted exclusively to the fan’s seating pod.

COVID-19 screening: All fans must review and verbally respond to the health-screening-survey questions prior to entering the game to verify that they are not potentially infectious.

No bag policy: Per NBA guidelines, Target Center has a no bag policy that prohibits purses, backpacks, large bags, clutches, camera cases and other similar bags from being carried into the arena. Permitted items include diaper bags and medical bags (subject to search upon entry).

For more information regarding the new health and safety protocols, and ticket information, fans should visit the Know Before You Go page.