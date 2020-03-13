Getty Images
A Letter From Timberwolves CEO Ethan Casson
Dear Fans,
On March 11th an NBA player tested positive for COVID-19. In the interest of fans, players, and staff, Commissioner Adam Silver announced the indefinite suspension of the NBA season. The Timberwolves organization fully supports this decision.
As this situation is fluid, there will be questions about the future and the continuation of the season. We are in daily communication with health experts including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Minnesota Department of Health, and are in close contact with the NBA league office.
All fans - including season ticket members, group, and single game buyers – who have tickets for a postponed game will automatically be able to use their tickets for the rescheduled game. If games are not played, or played in an empty arena, fans will have the option to receive a credit or a refund. Fans can visit Timberwolves.com where ticket and future schedule information will be announced.
As a valued member of our Timberwolves family, we would like to remind you of the following precautions:
-
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds – if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol‐based hand sanitizer
-
Stay home if you are sick, except for getting medical care
-
Avoid close contact with people who are sick
-
Wash or sanitize your hands before eating
-
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
-
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue
-
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
We will share more information when it becomes available. Thank you for your support and patience as we navigate through these unprecedented times.
Ethan Casson
CEO, Minnesota Timberwolves
