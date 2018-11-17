Let's Go Crazy: Wolves Blow Out Blazers In A Celebration Of Prince

Target Center was decked out in purple, the Wolves trotted out their Prince-themed City Edition jerseys, Kevin Garnet was back in the building, Morris Day performed at halftime and the Wolves beat the Blazers 112-96. It was a good night.

The Wolves defense came out strong, holding Portland’s deadly offensive attack to just 43 first-half points. In the NBA of 2018, that’s an insane number. Though Jusuf Nurkic kept the Blazers in the game, the Wolves held Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum to just 10 combined first-half points. That’s not an easy task. Their efforts gave the Wolves a 12-point lead heading into the second half.

Though the Blazers guards got cooking in the third, the Wolves’ offense kept pace. They held a comfortable double-digit lead for almost the entire second half and ended up with an easy victory. The Wolves were defined tonight by balance tonight. Six players finished in double-digits, led by Andrew Wiggins who finished with 23 points and three makes from deep. He added five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

Robert Covington and Dario Saric played well again, especially Covington, who rained in four three-pointers and picked up three steals. Though Karl-Anthony Towns had a quiet night, he shut down Nurkic in the second half, keeping the big man scoreless after the break.

While the offense was nice, Minnesota earned their victory with an aggressive and opportunistic defense that forced 18 Blazers turnovers and never allowed Portland to score more than 30 points in a quarter. The Wolves never trailed and led by as many as 24 en route to the 16-point win.

The Wolves are now 7-9 and rapidly climbing out of their early-season hole. Over the last three games the Wolves hold the fourth-best defensive rating in the league and have only allowed two 30+ point quarters to opponents in that stretch. The ball is flying around, players are cutting and the passes are coming. The Wolves are fun, folks, and they’re rolling now. Next up, the Grizzlies at home on Sunday afternoon (tickets here). Don’t look away now.