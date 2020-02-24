Layman Upgraded To 'Probable' For Game Against Dallas

The Timberwolves have announced forward Jake Layman has been upgraded to “probable” for Minnesota’s Monday, Feb. 24 game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Layman was cleared to return to practice on Feb. 20 after missing the Wolves’ last 41 games while recovering from a toe injury he endured during the Wolves’ Nov. 18 game in Utah.

Layman has only appeared in 14 games during the 2019-20 but is averaging a career-high 10.5 points on 46.2% shooting, including a career-best 35.2% shooting from 3-point range.

Monday’s 7 p.m. CT game against the Mavs may be Layman’s first chance to play with the Wolves’ revamped, post-trade-deadline roster. Fans can tune in on Fox Sports North or 830 WCCO.