Late Run From Shorthanded Wolves Not Enough In Utah

Most teams aren’t about moral victories. The Wolves aren’t one of those teams, as they are fighting for a playoff spot. But as a fan, you have to feel good about Friday night’s performance in Utah.

The Wolves fell 106-102 to the Jazz. That’s what matters the most, we know.

But when you consider the Wolves were playing in their second game in less than 24 hours, and were without starters Jeff Teague and Rob Covington, along with key reserves Derrick Rose and Tyus Jones, this was quite the battle.

The Wolves were down by as much as 23 points in the third quarter before battling back and ultimately, Minnesota was down by just one with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Despite outscoring Utah 33-16 in the final quarter, the Wolves weren’t able to come away with the road win.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 33 points, 10 rebounds and four assists while shooting 12-for-19 from the field. Andrew Wiggins added 21 points and a season-high 11 rebounds. Jerryd Bayless rounded things out with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

For Utah, Donovan Mitchell led the way with 24 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. Rudy Gobert added 18 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks. Kyle Korver finished with 16 points, while Derrick Favors and Joe Ingles scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The Wolves fall to 24-25, 11th in the West and three games back from the eighth seed. The Jazz improve to 28-22, sixth in the West.

The good news for the Wolves is that they can get revenge on the Jazz quite soon. Minnesota hosts Utah on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT at Target Center. Tickets are available here.