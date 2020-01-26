Remembering Kobe Bryant

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx organization is deeply saddened by the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and those affected in today’s tragedy. Few players have had the worldwide impact on the game of basketball that Kobe did. His immense presence was felt not only on the court, but off the court as a husband, father, mentor, and entrepreneur. The NBA and the world are in a better place because of Kobe and our thoughts and prayers go out to Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, their family, and the Lakers organization.