KG Sits Courtside Rocking Custom Prince Jersey

Talk about a combination of things that lead directly to a Minnesotan's heart.

The Timberwolves debuted their Prince Inspired City Edition uniforms for the first time on Friday night against the Blazers at Target Center.

And the fans got another surprise before the game as Kevin Garnett sat courtside rocking a custom No. 99 Prince jersey.

Jim Petersen speaks for all of us.

Of course, it seems only right that the franchise’s best player in team history was there when the Wolves honored the state's greatest musician.