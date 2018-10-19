Kevin Love Reflects On Time With Wolves

It seems fitting the Wolves host the Cavaliers in their home opener for their 30th season.

Kevin Love, a player who played his first six seasons with the Wolves and three All-Star games, is Cleveland’s star player.

While Love eventually was traded to Cleveland for Andrew Wiggins in 2014, he has some memorable moments from his time in Minnesota.

“I think just the relationships I’ve built here and continue to have here with whether it’s anyone in the organization, the staff, former players,” Love said Thursday. “I just remember a lot of good moments from my first six years in the league. I can’t believe this is already my fifth season in Cleveland, my 11th season overall. Looking back a lot of positives. A lot of fun heading back to the Twin Cities.”

One of those relationships he had that was extra special was with the late Flip Saunders. Saunders to the Timberwolves as the President of Basketball Operations in 2013 and the two grew close in that last season.

“I had such a great relationship with Flip,” Love said. “He was one of the guys that mentored me . . . I really loved his family. He saw the bigger picture that everybody had a role to play, from the players, the coaching side of things, the media. He always saw that everyone had a part to play in this. That’s what it was very tough leaving.”

In his six seasons with the Wolves, Love averaged 19.2 points and 12.2 rebounds while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from 3-point line.

In team history, Love ranks fifth in minutes played, second in 3-pointers made, second in total rebounds and third in points. Only Kevin Garnett made more All-Star games than Love wearing a Wolves uniform.

“I had a great time,” Love said. “I wish I could have helped us win more, it was a fun time. I learned a lot.”