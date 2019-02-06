Kevin Garnett Catches Up With The Timberwolves On 'Area 21'

Kevin Garnett was back in Minneapolis last week to film a segment of his show Area 21. On Tuesday, the episode was released, featuring The Big Ticket’s return to the Wolves.

Garnett sat down with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins to discuss Towns’ upcoming All-Star appearance, the differences between Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders and former coach Tom Thibodeau and the two stars’ relationship with former Timberwolves player Jimmy Butler.

Later, Garnett talked with Saunders about his journey to head coaching and spoke on his special relationship with Saunders’ father, Flip. It was an emotional interview for both men. Flip Saunders and Garnett were extremely close, and Ryan Saunders has early memories of acting as Garnett’s ball boy when his father coached the Wolves.

The segment is just a little over four minutes long, but it’s a very interesting watch. One of the big storylines of this year has been getting former Wolves players back in the building to interact with current players and re-engage with the organization. As the Wolves’ greatest player in franchise history, Garnett is a big part of that effort. Here’s to hoping we see a little more of Garnett in the coming months.