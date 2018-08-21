Keita Bates-Diop Voted Biggest Steal In 2018 Draft

Most would agree that Keita Bates-Diop falling to No. 48 in the 2018 draft as a huge surprise.

The 2018 rookie class agrees. In the 2018 Rookie Survey, Bates-Diop was voted as the biggest steal, garnering 13 percent of the votes.

If you remember correctly, Bates-Diop was projected to be a mid to late first-round pick. We saw in Summer League action that he’ll probably outperform his draft position when it’s all said and done. He has a great feel for the game.

Bates-Diop’s teammate Josh Okogie was also featured in the survey.

Okogie tied for the most-athletic rookie in the class with 15 percent of the votes, only behind Philadelphia’s Zhaire Smith.

He was also voted as the third-best defender in the class, getting 11 percent of the votes. This is something we saw most from Okogie in Summer League. He trailed only Orlando’s Mohamed Bamba and Memphis’ Jevon Carter.

You can check out the full survey here.