KAT's Monster Performance Powers Wolves Over Bulls

The Wolves picked up a nice victory over the Bulls on Saturday night behind an absolutely dominant game from Karl-Anthony Towns and a historically excellent showing on the offensive glass. Towns finished with 35 points, 22 rebounds, six assists and a steal. It was the Wolves’ first back-to-back win of the season.

It was not the best offensive outing we’ve seen from the Wolves but it was certainly one of their best defensive performances of the year. Minnesota held Chicago to just 40 percent shooting and forced 13turnovers. While Zach LaVine and Jabari Parker got theirs, the Wolves held the Chicago bench to just 12 points. Minnesota’s reserves, meanwhile, lit up the Bulls for 46 points, led by 22 from Derrick Rose and 19 from Dario Saric.

The difference in this game was on the boards. Minnesota absolutely crushed the Bulls on the offensive glass, finishing with 21 offensive rebounds to the Bulls’ six. It was the first time in franchise history the Wolves have had two players grab eight or more offensive rebounds in the same game. Towns and Saric each had nine. Because of their dominance on the offensive glass the Wolves ended up taking 23 more shots than the Bulls. That’s a recipe for success.

The Wolves were able to win despite a combined 1-for-30 shooting performance from their wings, Robert Covington and Andrew Wiggins. It was an odd night for both players, but those things happen and the Wolves guards and bigs were more than able to pick up the slack.

Minnesota now travels to Cleveland for their second single-game road trip of the season on Monday. It’s a weird quirk in the schedule that two of three of those games are within a week. The Cavs have been on a tear lately, beating the 76ers and the Rockets in their last two games, but the Wolves are rolling too, and will be up to the challenge.

A few things I noticed tonight…