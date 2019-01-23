Karl-Anthony Towns Was A Real Problem For The Suns

The Timberwolves had a rare home-and-home series against the Suns on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.

Minnesota won both games and the best player collectively in those games was Karl-Anthony Towns. In those two games, Towns averaged 27.5 points, 15 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.0 blocks.

It didn’t exactly come as a surprise. The Suns were without Deandre Ayton (ankle) and Richaun Holmes. Dragan Bender, no disrespect, started for the Suns. That’s a matchup Towns should win every single time.

Things won’t get easier for Towns, though. Towns will go against Tyson Chandler on Thursday in Los Angeles, and Rudy Gobert on both Friday and Sunday.

Towns has the Wolves at 23-24, just two games back from a playoff spot.

He’s likely on his way to his second-straight All-Star game. The majority of his numbers are up from last season. He’s averaging 22.5 points (+1.2), 12.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists (+0.6), 1.9 blocks (+0.5) and 1.0 steals (+0.2).