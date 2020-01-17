Karl-Anthony Towns To Return And Start vs. Pacers

For the first time since Dec. 13, Timberwolves All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns will be available to play, and will start, on Friday, Jan. 17 against the Pacers in Indiana.

Towns has missed the last 15 games with a knee sprain and an illness. It's the longest stretch Towns has been out for during his career.

On the season, Towns is averaging career-highs of 26.5 points and 4.4 assists per game to go with 11.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. Towns is shooting 41.8 percent from the 3-point line on 8.5 attempts per game.