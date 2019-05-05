Karl-Anthony Towns Reacts To Gersson Rosas' Hiring

On Friday afternoon, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced that they had hired Gersson Rosas as President of Basketball Operations.

You can get to know Rosas here, and we discuss what his hiring means for the franchise here.

Timberwolves All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns reacted to the move on Saturday.

“Gerrson comes from a winning culture in Houston and has a great reputation around the NBA,” Towns said. “I’m looking forward to working with him as we take the next step in our development as a team.”

Exciting times in Timberwolves’ land. Rosas has one of the more unique talents in the league on his roster in Towns. Rosas, on the other hand, has been one of the more well-respected basketball minds over the years and he’ll get his opportunity to shine in Minnesota.