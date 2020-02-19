Towns Held Out Of Wednesday's Practice

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns sat out of the team’s final game before the All-Star break with a left wrist injury last Wednesday.

It appears as if Towns will miss some more time with the injury.

Towns was held out of Wednesday’s practice — the team’s first since the break — with the injury, although he was at the facility chatting with new teammates. He also got some shots up in practice gear using his right hand.

Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders told reporters that Towns was still being evaluated and will miss upcoming games, although there is no set timeline.

Minnesota next plays on Friday night at home against the Celtics.

In his fifth season, Towns is averaging a career-high 26.5 points per game to go with 10.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from the 3-point line.

In his absence, expect to see more of James Johnson and Naz Reid at the center spot.