MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - FEBRUARY 28: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves walks up the court in the second quarter of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center on February 28, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)