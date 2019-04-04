Karl-Anthony Towns Has His Groove Back

Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t quite seem himself in the Wolves’ last few games, but after watching him against the Mavericks on Wednesday night, any Wolves fans who were concerned about Towns can sleep easy.

Towns was back to normal on Wednesday—to the extent that anything Towns does on the court can be called “normal.” He finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Towns was extraordinarily efficient, shooting 80 percent from the field and getting his buckets with ease when the Wolves needed it most down the stretch.

There was never really any doubt that Towns was going to round back into form. He’s having the best season of his career and the Wolves have had an absolutely brutal stretch of games in the last week. The pressure of carrying this team on his back every single night may have briefly caught up with Towns over the weekend, but a few days of rest seem to have done the trick in returning him to the caliber of play that has defined his season and made him a strong contender for All-NBA honors.

The staple of Towns’ game has always been his work in the paint and his rebounding—he went back to basics tonight with all but three of his made shots coming in the paint. He didn’t even attempt a three-pointer. Towns’ versatility is a great weapon for the team, but his outside shooting is best deployed as an extra thing in his toolbox not his main source of scoring. When he needs to get back in rhythm, Towns’ best option is to get inside where there are few, if any, players in the league who can really slow him down.

Towns is heading into the last few games of the season with serious momentum which will undoubtedly carry over into next season as well. His game is already elite and he has an insane amount of room to grow as well. Games like this remind us that what we’ve come to expect from Towns is nothing short of greatness—he’s earned those expectations, but he also spoils us fans. When Towns goes through a few games where he doesn’t shoot the ball as well or doesn’t move quite as fluidly, he deserves the benefit of the doubt. Someone with Towns’ skill will always find a way to get back on track.