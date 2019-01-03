Karl-Anthony Towns Has Been Ridiculous Lately

When looking at Karl-Anthony Towns’ numbers over the last five games, at first look, you think there has to be a typo.

During that stretch, he’s averaged 28.2 points, 17.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from the 3-point line.

We’ve seen the full package of Towns on both ends of the court. On Wednesday night, he dished out seven assists. It was his fourth-straight game with five or more assists in a game, the longest streak of his career. Over his last 12 games, Towns is averaging 4.7 assists per game compared to 2.3 in his first 26.

It’s a good sign when a player can score and set up teammates – it doesn’t have to be one or the other. And the Wolves need it as they are without Derrick Rose, Jeff Teague and Robert Covington due to ankle injuries.

Towns has the skillset to succeed defensively. We knew that at Kentucky and while it took him a while to adjust to the NBA game, he’s improved tremendously on the defensive end.

But it’s his offensive skillset that has been so impressive. A big man who can shoot from anywhere on the court, and can distribute when the double team is thrown at him. That’s a dream and that’s what he’s been lately.

In that stretch, Towns became the second player in NBA history to finish with back-to-back 25-point, 15-rebound, five-assist and five-block games. The other? Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. You don’t just enter conversations with names like that by accident.

It looks like Towns should be on the way to his second-consecutive All-Star game. He’s averaging 21.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and career-highs of 3.1 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. You can vote for him here, which you most certainly should do.

If this stretch is any indication, those numbers will continue to increase. It feels like this could be the start of what we saw to end the 2016-17 season when Towns averaged 28.4 points and 12.7 rebounds in the final 41 games of the season.