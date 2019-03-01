Karl-Anthony Towns Has Been Downright Incredible Lately

When looking at Karl-Anthony Towns’ numbers over the last three games, at first glance, you’d think there has to be a typo.

The back-to-back All-Star is averaging 37.7 points, 18.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 blocks over the last three, while shooting 60.6 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from the 3-point line.

He just put up a season-high 42 points on Indiana's Myles Turner, a guy who is considered one of the better defensive centers in the entire league.

Towns only shot 15-for-29 (51.7 percent) in that game, snapping a six-game streak of shooting 60 percent or better (minimum 10 shot attempts). That streak was the longest in franchise history and the longest in the NBA over the last five years.

His usage rate has jumped from 22.9 percent last season to 27.8 percent this season, and his efficiency and impact haven’t taken much of a hit with more of the offense running through him. His true shooting percentage is at 62.2 percent after posting a mark of 64.6 percent last seaseon. His PER is up to a career-high 26.3, an increase of 1.4 from last season.

It’s also pretty clear that Towns enjoys playing for interim head coach Ryan Saunders.

40 Games Without Saunders:

22.2 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 3.0 APG, 49.5 FG%, 37.9 3P%

20 Games With Saunders:

27.2 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 3.8 APG, 56.3 FG%, 42.9 3P%

But what about the Jimmy Butler trade?

While Towns played better without Butler and with Tom Thibodeau as coach, he's been even better since Saunders replaced Thibodeau. In the 21 games after Butler’s trade before Saunders was hired, Towns was averaging 24.1 points, down more than three since Saunders has been hired.

It baffles me how Karl-Anthony Towns doesn't get mentioned in the unicorn conversations more often. — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) February 28, 2019

It is a tad too early for All NBA talk with a month and a half left, but Towns should get a second-straight appearance on the team, especially with Anthony Davis in and out of New Orleans’ lineup.

Towns ranks 15th the league in scoring average, eighth in rebounds, 11th in blocks and fifth in PER. Davis is the only other player to rank higher than Towns in the four categories and he’s played in just 48 compared to Towns’ 60.

The Timberwolves have a pretty special and unique piece, and he’s only going to get better.