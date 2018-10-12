Karl-Anthony Towns Is Going To Be A Fantasy Stud In 2018-19

Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the most-unique offensive talents in the NBA. There’s no disputing that.

He can shoot, play inside and is an above-average passer for the center position.

Last season, he led the NBA in double-doubles (points and rebounds) while also shooting 42.1 percent from the 3-point line on 3.5 attempts per game. Those two things aren’t supposed to go together for a big man. But that's the modern NBA, and Towns is a perfect fit for it.

Those things are what make him an elite NBA player, to go with an elite fantasy basketball player. If you were lucky enough to have him on your team last season, you know this.

He averaged 21.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. He also shot 54.5 percent from the field and 85.8 percent from the free-throw line. These are all marks that will help you in your fantasy league, especially in a category league.

Towns ranks fifth in both ESPN and Yahoo!’s fantasy rankings and is the second overall center, behind only Anthony Davis.

Towns is ahead of players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. This is because A.) Towns has complete box score games, and does it efficiently and B.) In his three years, he has yet to miss a game. That’s incredibly rare as a big man. The three centers ranked after Towns (Jokic, Embiid and Rudy Gobert) missed a combined 52 games last season.

Whether you’re in an auction league or snake draft league, Towns is worth going after.

Towns is a player to target and in cross-sport comparisons, it’s almost like drafting a tight end in fantasy football. There are only a few elite players, after that, there’s a deep drop off. Towns is for surely one of the few elite players.

Continue to follow us throughout the season. We’re going to dive more into the fantasy basketball world, including daily fantasy.