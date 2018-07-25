Karl-Anthony Towns Gives Back, And Breaking Down The Kawhi Leonard Trade

Before we get to the core of the column, let’s catch up with Wolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns quick . . . This is from his basketball camp last week.

It’s been a busy offseason for Towns.

After his third season, a season in which he was named to the All-NBA Third Team, Towns took a little break.

He visited the Colosseum in Italy. Right after the season, he and his girlfriend made a trip to Hawaii.

“I needed some time to get away,” Towns said.

That’s a much-deserved break. He’s the only player in the league who hasn’t missed a game over the last three seasons.

Towns was back in the Twin Cities on July 17 for his third-annual Karl-Anthony Towns Basketball Camp. He normally does a camp in his home-state of New Jersey, but this year, he had just one camp in Plymouth, Minnesota.

“It brings me back to my young days,” Towns said. “I remember being at camps like this. I remember being back in Knollwood Middle School back in Piscataway. I remember waking up Saturday mornings playing with my age group and the age group above me.”

Also in attendance was Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph. Rudolph and Towns are friends. Rudolph claimed to have beat Towns in a best-of-five series, but we can not confirm nor deny that report.

For Towns, he takes his camp seriously. The drills incorporated in the camp are handpicked by Towns, and they are the same drills that Towns and his father did when he was young. Well, Towns is still young at 22 years old, but relatively speaking.

“Anything I put my name on, I make sure I put my 110 percent towards it,” Towns said. “I’ve always done that with my camps and I’m proud to say that. So far, the camps have been a huge success.”

At the camp, Towns walks around and give high fives to kids. He wants to make sure he’s being interactive throughout the camp, making sure every kid feels like they were able to communicate with him in some form.

“The kids make this all possible,” Towns said. “Seeing them having fun playing the same game I have so much fun playing . . . It makes all those hours at the gym, all of those long nights and tough moments worth it.”

And now, for the rest of the column.

3 THOUGHTS (Kawhi Leonard Trade Edition)

Why The Spurs Won The Kawhi Leonard Trade

For the Spurs to get an All-Star player for a player who made it clear he wanted nothing to do with them, is pretty remarkable. Most of the time in trades like this, the team with the disgruntled star gets 47 pennies and a half-eaten Ring Pop for their dollar.

Not this time. The Spurs didn’t get equal value back, but look at the circumstances. Leonard made it clear he didn’t want to play for the Spurs, the class of the NBA for almost 20 years. He also played in just nine games last season with a mysterious quad injury.

DeRozan is a 28-year-old, four-time All-Star who has 51 playoff games under his belt.

He doesn’t help the Spurs lack of 3-point shooting, but whatever. Pop will figure it out.

The decision San Antonio had to make was whether they wanted a deal for the present or the future. With this deal, they kind of got both. DeRozan still has another 4-6 years of solid play left and don’t sleep on my guy Jakob Poeltl. This is a guy who might start for the Spurs and when looking at their roster, he probably should. Just don’t make my boss pronounce his name. .

Why The Raptors Won The Kawhi Leonard Trade

The Raptors won an East-high 59 games last season.

So why blow things up?

Because for the last five seasons, the Raptors have been stuck in playoff purgatory, getting knocked out of the playoffs three times by LeBron James’ Cavaliers, including last season’s second-round sweep.

It was clear things weren’t working with this current squad. The first chip to fall was Dwane Casey. I like Casey, I really do, but sometimes after hearing the same voice while getting the same results, it’s easy to tune things out.

DeRozan should feel hurt. He gave his all to Toronto, but it’s a business. And with the Leonard move, the Raptors upgraded for at least the 2018-19 season, assuming Leonard is healthy, which is no guarantee.

The Raptors no longer have to worry about The King slaying them.

And if Leonard tells the entire country of Canada he doesn’t want them, well, Toronto can flip him before the trade deadline and add some pieces for the future.

It’s a move to rebuild in an unorthodox way. Masai Ujiri has never been afraid of making bold moves.

Good Luck, Nick Nurse

Nick Nurse enters his first season as head coach of the Raptors after being an assistant for the last five seasons.

Nothing like starting your gig off with the face of the franchise traded for a more talented player who might not want to be on your team longer than a year, but with that player, the expectations are probably to make a deep playoff run, maybe even to the Finals. And, your starting point guard was best friends with the player you just traded. No drama here!

Being a head coach sounds fun. Being Nick Nurse the head coach sounds interesting and stressful.

CALL THE FIRE DEPARTMENT!

On Tuesday, Kevin Love signed a four-year extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This is a move that kind of took me by surprise. After LeBron left for LA, I assumed that Cleveland would try to blow it up and do that thing that rhymes with bank.

By signing Love to this deal, the Cavaliers are saying they aren’t there yet. And I’ll admit right away, I wasn’t crazy about the move. That has nothing to do with Love. Despite everyone thinking that all Minnesotans hate Love, that’s not remotely true. I enjoyed Kevin when he was here, before and after I became an employee for the team.

The more and more I look at the move, though, the more and more I like it. This is a way for the Cavaliers to compete for a playoff spot (which they should be able to do in a weakened Eastern Conference).

I’ve written this before, and I don’t even think it’s a controversial take: If you’re another star, playing with LeBron James isn’t the easiest thing. We saw it with Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade to an extent and then Love in Cleveland. Even last year, Rodney Hood (who is not a star) was averaging 17 points per game for a Utah team that was aiming for a playoff spot. In 21 games with the Cavaliers, a team fighting for playoff positioning, that number dropped to 10.8.

I think Minnesota Kevin Love is still out there. He’s only 29 years old. Even if his numbers over his first four seasons in Cleveland don’t exactly scream “KEVIN LOVE IS A TOP-20 PLAYER!”

But I found this interesting.

Chris Bosh’s season before playing with LeBron James:

24 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 2.4 APG, All-Star

Averages playing with LeBron James (four seasons):

17.3 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.6 APG, 4 All-Stars

Kevin Love’s season before playing with LeBron James:

26.1 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 4.4 APG, All-Star, All-NBA Second Team

Averages playing with LeBron James (four seasons):

17.1 PPG, 10 RPG, 2.1 APG, 2 All-Stars, No All NBA Teams

In his two seasons after James left Miami, Bosh upped his scoring to 20 points per game. Not a crazy increase, but 2.7 points per game is still significant.

If I had to guess, Love will be around the 23-25 points per game while averaging somewhere between 10-12 rebounds per game. The biggest challenge for Love will be his health. He’s missed 45 games over the last two seasons. But if (and I get that’s a big if) he can stay healthy, I’d be shocked if he wasn’t an All-Star next season. And for you nerds, I’d make him a priority in your fantasy basketball league.

High 5

14 months ago Daniel Poncedeleon had emergency brain surgery after taking a line drive to the head. Tonight, in his MLB debut, he pitched 7 no-hit innings. pic.twitter.com/CF63cK6ECe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 24, 2018

What a story this was. Most people would have quit baseball forever after getting hit like Poncedeleon did.

He did the opposite.

At 26, he’s still plenty young to be a major contributor for the Cardinals. In AAA ball this season, Poncedeleon is 9-3 with a 2.15 ERA.

Oddly, the Cardinals sent Poncedeleon down almost immediately after his start, but he’ll get another opportunity. What I find most interesting about him is that he hasn’t changed his follow through at all.

1st time in @MLB history a player has completed his #MLB debut with 7 or more shutout innings and no hits allowed!@Cardinals No. 30 prospect Daniel Poncedeleon was unhittable tonight:

7 IP

0 H

0 R

3 BB

3 K

More: https://t.co/GaAthLO235#STLCards pic.twitter.com/UcsM0YuLK2 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 24, 2018

He leaves himself open and exposed, which is somewhat alarming, but also a sign that he is 100 percent comfortable on the mound.

So excited for this. Episode 1 of our new podcast, The Layup Line. It's a conversational pod and I think you'll really like it.@julian_andrews_ with tons of help on this. @CoolHughes is the star of Ep. 1. Summer League & The Kawhi trade.https://t.co/esmgGN3uIX — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) July 20, 2018

I couldn’t be more excited for this.

It’s been a podcast that’s been in the works for the last few years, but due to scheduling and organizational structure, it’s been a challenge. But here we are.

This wasn’t technically our first episode. We recorded one prior to the NBA Draft. And it was good, but there were a few things we wanted to clean up. And thank goodness we didn’t air it. Some of my takes would have ended up on Reddit for sure.

We’ll probably look back at this episode and laugh at it, that’s kind of how life works. We are going to continue to make improvements to the show, but I was proud of how the first episode went. We talk about Summer League, free agency and break down the Kawhi Leonard/DeMar DeRozan trade.

One of the biggest challenges is working for an NBA team and not being able to be overly critical of moves made by other teams. That’s something that, as a sports fan, comes as first nature. We want to dissect moves and what makes them good or bad. Sometimes we aren’t always able to do that, but we’ll do our best on show along with having some fun guests on.

Big ups to Julian Andrews who has helped tons with it. Hopefully another one in the next few days.

Just now: “Daily News Customer Service, can I help you?” “I want to cancel my subscription.” “May I ask why?” “You just fired several of friends.” “Can I ask what section you read most?” “Sports” “Well, we’re still going to have a great sports section.” “No, you’re not." — Bob Klapisch (@BobKlap) July 24, 2018

This week, the New York Daily News cut their sports department from 35 to nine. That included Frank Isola. The industry certainly is changing, but instead of firing people, why not teach them new skills to succeed? There’s still a need for content, but how that content is being consumed is different. Why not adjust instead of give up? And maybe this is a process of adjusting, but it seems weird to let go so many talented people.

LeBron actually did end up getting Kawhi on his team like he always wanted. Unfortunately it’s on the team he owns, not the one he plays for now — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) July 18, 2018

Lol. This is mean. But also, kind of funny.

Jim Kelly focused on one message when he accepted his Jimmy V Award. pic.twitter.com/HGYgIN4iln — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018

Kelly announced that there was no evidence of cancer at his recent doctor’s appointment. Such amazing news for a guy who has fought so hard throughout this process.

To echo Kelly’s point in his speech, we can all make a difference for someone. Try to make it a positive difference. And it’s important to remember everyone is fighting their own fight. I’m so guilty of it. I get caught in my own world and get selfish, but everyone is going through something. Hopefully Kelly is done with his something for the rest of his life.

SO LONG

Not much happening in the NBA world in the near future. But I’ll encourage you to head over to Lynxbasketball.com for plenty of WNBA All-Star content from our team. The All-Star Game is at Target Center for the first time ever. It’ll be fun. Andrews is doing his best Ratke on the Road impression and will have a running blog throughout the weekend. The Lynx have Maya Moore, Sylvia Fowles, Seimone Augustus and Rebekkah Brunson as representatives.

That’s all I’ve got. As always, thanks for reading. Enjoy your weekend.