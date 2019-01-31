Karl-Anthony Towns Named 2019 NBA Western Conference All-Star

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Timberwolves forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns was named a Western Conference All-Star by the National Basketball Association. Towns was named to the team as a reserve via balloting by NBA head coaches for the second straight year. Over the years, seven Wolves players have earned NBA All-Star honors: Tom Gugliotta, Kevin Garnett, Wally Szczerbiak, Sam Cassell, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler and Towns.

Towns will be playing in his second NBA All-Star Game after appearing in the Rising Stars Challenge in each of his first two seasons. The 7-0 forward/center scored 17 points and grabbed a game-high-tying 10 rebounds for Team Stephen (Curry) in the 2018 All-Star Game at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will be played at Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Sunday, Feb. 17.

Towns has led the Wolves to a 25-26 record this season, including a 17-9 mark at Target Center. He has appeared in every game this season, continuing his ironman streak to 297 contests, the longest to open a career since 1970-71. In 51 games this year, Towns has recorded averages of 22.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, a career-high 3.1 assists and a career-high 1.86 blocks per contest while shooting 49.8% from the floor, including 37.6% from long range and 84.9% from the free throw line. Towns currently ranks 16th in scoring, 9th in rebounding and 9th in blocks. Over his last 18 games, Towns is averaging 25.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.11 blocks. He has paced the Wolves in scoring 23 times and rebounding on 36 occasions. Towns hit the game-winning basket at the buzzer to defeat Memphis in overtime on Jan. 30. He grabbed a career-high 27 rebounds Jan. 12 vs. New Orleans and recorded his third career 30/20 game with 35 points and 23 rebounds Nov. 24 vs. Chicago.