Juancho Has Been On Fire From Deep Since Joining Wolves

When the Timberwolves acquired Juancho Hernangomez from the Nuggets, the hope was that he would be a stretch-four that would fit right in Minnesota’s offense.

Through nine games, things have gone according to plan.

In nine games since being traded to Minnesota, Hernangomez is shooting 20-for-43 from deep, hitting on 46.5% of his 3-pointers — a mark that ranks eighth among all NBA players who are attempting four or more 3-pointers during that stretch.

In 34 games with the Nuggets prior to being traded to Minnesota, Hernangomez was shooting just 25% from the 3-point line.

So, why the sudden improvement?

There are probably a few reasons. The first, and most important, is that Hernangomez was just having a bad season. Last season he shot 34% on 2.4 attempts per game and the season before he shot 36.5%. Improvement was bound to come sooner or later for the 24-year-old Spaniard.

In 9 games with the Timberwolves, Juancho Hernangomez is shooting 46.5% from 3 on 4.8 attempts per game. pic.twitter.com/8tSvz3Lx8H — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) March 2, 2020

Another is that Hernangomez is playing more. He’s up to a career-high 28.8 minutes per game, more than a 16-minute increase from his time with Denver this season. When a player is allowed to get into more of a rhythm, said player gets more comfortable. We've also seen that with Malik Beasley.

Finally, the system that the Timberwolves play feels like it was made for Hernangomez. The big man is very comfortable launching 3s, obviously. That’s convenient because the Timberwolves as a franchise are really comfortable launching 3s — approximately 40 per game, a mark that ranks third in the NBA. The Nuggets were shooting just 30.3 per game, good for 26th in the league.

We’re getting to the point where this could be more of the norm from Hernangomez and not just small sample alert!

We’ve got 23 more games this season to figure that out.